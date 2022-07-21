Search

21 Jul 2022

Kildare club receives funding from Texaco Support for Sport initiative

Kilcock Celtic Football Club members Thomas Byrne, Martin Byrne and Ger Lynch with Texaco's Johnny Browne and Leona Pender and Valero Area Sales Manager, Sinéad Fox

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

21 Jul 2022 3:10 PM

Kilcock Celtic FC, County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 which will be used by the club to develop its facilities with the installation of goal posts at its new training pitch at Bawnogues.

Kilcock Celtic FC has a playing complement of over 600 members. The Club offers soccer coaching to members of all ages, ranging from age 4 up to over-35s including children with special needs, autism and Down Syndrome. As a result of ‘huge effort’ by its lady coaches, female participation has increased from six members in 2018 to over 120 playing members in 2021. 

Under the scheme, similar to that which proved successful last year when the Kildare county award was presented to Leixlip United AFC, the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy Ireland Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand. 

Now in its second year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative sees an annual fund of €130,000 set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. 

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2023 initiative will open this Autumn.

