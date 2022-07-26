In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Opening group games in the Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC:

Flynn goal decisive as Celbridge defeat Sarsfields.

O'Sullivan free wins it for Clane against Raheens.

Naas pubshed but rarely troubled.

Athy always comfortable against Maynooth.

The Moores and The Bridge all square in thriller.

Carbury edge it over Round Towers.

McMonagle and Robins lead the way for Clogherinkoe.

Podge, and Larries, come good in second half.

In The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC, group one games:

Keating's accuracy ties it up late on between Castledermot and Leixlip.

Sallins impress in win against 'The House'.

Jimmy, and The Larks, in top form against St Kevin's.

Allenwood knock up another very impressive score line.

All square between Monasterevin and Suncroft.

Preview: A look ahead to this weekend's IFC and SHC clashes, plus club fixtures for the next two weekends.

CÚL CAMPS: This week we feature Sallins GAA.

LADIES: Two goals in two minutes sink The Lilies.

GOLF: all the results from the Fairways, plus picture from Clane President's Prize.

PITCH AND PUTT: success all round at national seniors.

KILDARE RACING NEWS: double for trainer Ross O'Sullivan; treble for jockey Gary Carroll.

GREYHOUNDS: Junior's title, Magill quickest.

SOCCER: Kelvyn Kavanagh shines as Moone Celtic hit Newbridge Hotspurs for eight; plus Senior Division Focus; along with all the results of the week; upcoming fixtures and up-to-date Fixtures.

