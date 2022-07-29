This week's Kildare football fixtures, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Friday July 29
KDFL Senior Division
Coill Dubh AFC v Suncroft AFC, Cusack Pk, 7.45pm; Kilcullen AFC v Clane United Fc, Avondale, 7.30pm,; Kilcock Celtic FC (idle).
Saturday July 30
KDFL Senior Division
Clonmullion AFC v Ballycane Celtic FC, M O Neill Pk, 7pm.
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Moansterevin AFC v Arlington FC, Togher Road, 7pm; Newbridge Hotspurs v Allenwood Celtic FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 7pm.
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Coill Dubh AFC v Old Fort Celtic FC, Cusack Pk, 7pm.
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
St. Anthonys Youths v Kildare Town AFC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm; Athy Town AFC (idle).
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
Maynooth Town A v Clane United FC, Rathcoffey Road, 5pm; Leixlip United FC v Celbridge Town AFC, Leixlip Amenity, 5pm; Kilcock Celtic FC v Newbridge Town AFC, Bawnogues, 5pm; Rathangan AFC (idle).
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Arlington v Maynooth Town AFC, Castle Park, 5pm; Straffan AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Lodge Pk, 5pm; Enfield Celtic FC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Enfield, 5pm.
Sunday July 30
KDFL Senior Division
SPWFC v Kildare Town AFC, Clongorey, 11am; Rathangan AFC v Athy Town AFC, Canal Road, 11am; Naas United (Idle).
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Caragh Celtic v Sallins Celtic FC, Donore, 11am; Straffan AFC/ Clane United FC (idle).
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Moone Celtic FC v Castle Villa AFC, Fortfield Pk, 11am; Arlington FC v St. Anthonys Youths FC, Castle Pk, 11am; Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Newbridge United, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am; Naas AFC (Idle).
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Arlington FC v Old Fort Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 2pm; Newbridge Hotspurs v Clonmullion AFC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 2pm; Moone Celtic FC -off- Caragh Celtic FC, Fortfield, 2pm,
