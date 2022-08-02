In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

SHC: Champs, Naas, in total control as Maynooth defeat Clane by two. Ardclough win keeps hopes alive as Celbridge and Confey end up all square.
IFC: Ballymore shock Kilcullen with a single point victory. Swords and O'Haire shine for Caragh against Ellistown; Nurney in full control against Milltown.
SHC 'B': Eire Og Corrachoill turn on the style while also big wins for Naas and Moorefield.
PREVIEW: A look ahead to a packed weekend of senior, intermediate and junior football.
CUL CAMPS: This week we visit Naas and Sarsfields.
FOOTBALL BLITZ: Two page special as young players strut their stuff at Moorefield U11 and U12 football blitz.
FEATURE: Naas man Michael D'Arcy's US soccer scholarship that has lasted a lifetime (Daragh Nolan);
GOLF: all the results from the Fairways.
PITCH & PUTT: Top class action as Ryston host National U16 matchplay.
RACING: Another successful week in Galway for local trainers, owners and jockeys.
Dogs: Clonfull Colm still going strong.
SOCCER: Clane United Women advance in Cup after hitting Edenderry for six; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date Tables along with our weekly Senior Focus.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
