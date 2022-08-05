This weekend's Kildare football fixtures
Friday
KDFL Senior Division
Athy Town AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Clane United FC v SPWFC, Doctors rd, 7.45pm,
Kilcullen AFC v Naas United FC, Avondale, 7.30pm,
Coill Dubh AFC (idle)
Saturday
KDFL Lumsden league Cup (Round 2)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Clonmullion AFC v Maynooth Town AFC, M O Neill PK, 7pm,
KDFL Division 1 Cup (Quarter Final)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Coill Dubh AFC v Moone Celtic FC, Cusack Pk, 7pm,
Casey Division 2 Cup (Quarter Final)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Athy Town AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
All kick off 5pm
Leixlip United FC v Rathangan AFC, Leixlip Amenity,
Celbridge Town FC v Maynooth Town, Ballymackealy,
Kilcock Celtic FC v Newbridge Town FC, Bawnogues,
Clane United FC (idle)
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Enfield Celtic FC v Arlington FC, Enfield, 5pm,
Kilcock Celtic FC v Monasterevin AFC, Bawnogues, 5pm,
Sunday
KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Round 2)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Newbridge Hotspurs v Kildare Town AFC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Straffan AFC v Rathangan AFC, Lodge Pk, 11am,
Ballycane Celtic FC v Suncroft AFC, Ballycane, 11am,
KDFL Division 1 Cup (Quarter Finals)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Naas AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Naas SC, 11am,
Newbridge United FC v Arlington FC, Corrigan Pk, 11am,
Castle Villa AFC v St Anthonys Youths FC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm,
Casey Division 2 Cup (Quarter Finals)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Moone Celtic FC v St Anthonys Youths FC, Fortfield, 11am,
Kildare Town AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Rathbride rd, 11am,
Old Fort Celtic v Arlington FC, Ballyroan, 11am,
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Arlington FC v Sallins Celtic, Castle Pk, 11am,
Caragh Celtic FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Donore, 11am,
Monasterevin AFC, Clane United FC (Idle)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.