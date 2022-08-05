Search

05 Aug 2022

This weekend's Kildare football fixtures

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

05 Aug 2022 11:10 AM

Friday

KDFL Senior Division

Athy Town AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Clane United FC v SPWFC, Doctors rd, 7.45pm,
Kilcullen AFC v Naas United FC, Avondale, 7.30pm,
Coill Dubh AFC (idle)

Saturday
KDFL Lumsden league Cup (Round 2)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Clonmullion AFC v Maynooth Town AFC, M O Neill PK, 7pm,

KDFL Division 1 Cup (Quarter Final)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Coill Dubh AFC v Moone Celtic FC, Cusack Pk, 7pm,

Casey Division 2 Cup (Quarter Final)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Athy Town AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
All kick off 5pm
Leixlip United FC v Rathangan AFC, Leixlip Amenity,
Celbridge Town FC v Maynooth Town, Ballymackealy,
Kilcock Celtic FC v Newbridge Town FC, Bawnogues,
Clane United FC (idle)

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Enfield Celtic FC v Arlington FC, Enfield, 5pm,
Kilcock Celtic FC v Monasterevin AFC, Bawnogues, 5pm,

Sunday

KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Round 2)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Newbridge Hotspurs v Kildare Town AFC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Straffan AFC v Rathangan AFC, Lodge Pk, 11am,
Ballycane Celtic FC v Suncroft AFC, Ballycane, 11am,

KDFL Division 1 Cup (Quarter Finals)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Naas AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Naas SC, 11am,
Newbridge United FC v Arlington FC, Corrigan Pk, 11am,
Castle Villa AFC v St Anthonys Youths FC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm,

Casey Division 2 Cup (Quarter Finals)
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Moone Celtic FC v St Anthonys Youths FC, Fortfield, 11am,
Kildare Town AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Rathbride rd, 11am,
Old Fort Celtic v Arlington FC, Ballyroan, 11am,

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Arlington FC v Sallins Celtic, Castle Pk, 11am,
Caragh Celtic FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Donore, 11am,
Monasterevin AFC, Clane United FC (Idle)

