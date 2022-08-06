Kildare GAA: Thursday and Friday Championship action

Moorefield and Carbury ended all-square on Friday evening in St Conleth's Park in Round 2, Group C of the Joe Mallon SFC. In a fine game of football, played on a lovely evening it was The Moores who came from behind to snatch what could yet be a vital draw.
Full results:
JOE MALLON (RENAULT) MOTORS SFC, Group C, Round 2
Moorefield 0-14 Carbury 2-8.
THE AULD SHEBEEN ATHY IFC, Group B, Round 2
Ellistown 1-9 Allenwood 2-12.
TOM CROSS TRANSPORT JFC Group 2
Ardclough 3-9 Castlemitchell 2-14;
Kildangan 0-3 Athgarvan 6-20.
TOM CROSS TRANSPORT JFC Group 1
Kill 0-17 Rathcoffey 0-15.
TOM CROSS TRANSPORT JFC Group 2
Rheban 0-8 Cappagh 1-12.
The Republic of Ireland women's national team have achieved their highest ever FIFA Women's World Ranking position (26th in the world). PIC: Sportsfile
