08 Aug 2022

Kildare boxer Eric Donovan announces his upcoming European title fight

Robeisy Ramirez, left,and Eric Donovan during the weigh in before their featherweight fight at SEC in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Sportsfile

Daragh Nolan

08 Aug 2022 5:40 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare boxer Eric Donovan has today announced he will be fighting for the vacant European Union Super Featherweight Championship against Khalil El Hadri on September 24.

The fight will take place in Belfast's Europa Hotel and will be shown live on TG4, Donovan faces the impressive Frenchman El Hadri with a strong 13-1 record.

Donovan came out of retirement in 2016 and in previous interviews with the Leinster Leader flagged that his dream was always to get to European title fight.

The Big Interview: Eric Donovan talks his title ambitions in Kildare, family and his post-boxing plans

The Athy man chats to Daragh Nolan about European title goals, dealing with loss and what's next

The 37-year-old Athy man's dream will become a reality on the September card with the fight also possibly being Donovan's last as he plans to hang up his gloves come the end of 2022.

Local News

