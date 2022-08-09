Search

09 Aug 2022

Clane stun Celbridge and put Kildare SFC contenders on notice

Clane stun Celbridge and put Kildare SFC contenders on notice

Clane stun Celbridge and put Kildare SFC contenders on notice

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

09 Aug 2022 5:10 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Joe Mallons Motor Senior Football Championship Group B, round two

Clane 3-13

Celbridge 1-9

Clane put down a firm marker as they recorded a hugely impressive victory over a very disappointing Celbridge side in Group B of the SFC at St Conleth's Park, on Saturday.

Tom Cribbin's side destroyed Celbridge with a superb display of pace, power and work-rate, in front for practically every ball, strong at the back, more than decent in the middle and when you add in an impressive forward division, the win will certainly make more than a few sides sit up and take notice.

A Liam O'Flynn converted free had Celbridge in the lead but Adam Fanning hit back with an excellent effort on five but then the boys in white showed their intent when Shane O'Sullivan cut in from the left, made a bit of room, before firing to the net.

A brilliant save from Cian Burke denied Paddy Brophy while a second attempt at goal saw U20 star, Harry O'Neill make a brilliant block. Brian McLoughlin made it 1-2 to 0-1 before Aaron Browne found Fergal Conway whose effort was pushed over by Cian Burke.

Paddy Brophy reduced the lead on nine minutes but that was to be Celbridge last score of the half as Clane took over with Jake Burke found Shane McCormack and the wing back dummied beautifully before fining to the net to make it 2-2 to 0-3.

Burke added a point of his while Celbridge continued to be very wasteful with poor shot selection and a lack of accuracy.
Celbridge lost Mick Konstantin to injury, Hugh McGrillen coming in but Fergal Conway then picked up a black card which certainly did not help Celbridge cause.

The boys in white added five more points before the break and at least two of them could have been goals, with the player purposefully deciding to take the score to leave the half-time score board reading Clane 2-8 Celbridge 0-3.

A couple of minutes from the resumption and it was all but done and dusted a lovely over-the-top hand pass from Brian McLoughlin put Sam McCormack in and he coolly rolled the ball to the net — 3-8 to 0-3.

The points from Celbridge best player, Paddy Brophy and a goal on 43 after a Kevin Flynn attempted point was palmed down by Cian Burke but only to Liam O'Flynn who goaled and when Brophy added a beauty the lead was back to four.

Clane hit back with a point from Cathal O'Brien and Brian McLoughlin and while Paddy Brophy added two more frees it was Clane who finished the stronger with points from Sean Callan (2) and a McLoughlin free; indeed Callan's initial came after a brilliant save by Shane McNamara.

Final score Clane 3-13 Celbridge 1-9, a very impressive display from Tom Cribbin's side, for Celbridge, a big, big set-back on this display.

No separating Moorefield and Carbury in Kildare SFC thriller

Scorers: Clane, Shane O'Sullivan 1-3 (one mark), Shane McCormack 1-0, Sam McCormack 1-0, Brian McLoughlin 0-4 (2 frees), Jake Burke 0-2, Sean Callan 0-2, Adam Fanning 0-1, Cathal O'Brien 0-1.

Celbridge, Paddy Brophy 0-7 (4 frees), Liam O'Flynn 1-1 (free), Fergal Conway 0-1.

CLANE: Cian Burke; Harry O'Neill, Robbie Philips, Jake Burke; Shane McCormack, Chris Byrne, Tadgh Montgomery; Sean Christanseen, Cian Shanahan; Danny Egan, Sam McCormack, Cormac Vizzard; Adam Fanning, Brian McLoughlin, Shane O'Sullivan.

Subs: Huge Prendergast for Jake Burke (46 minutes); Cathal O'Brien for Sean Christenseen (47 minutes); Sean Callan for Cormac Vizzard (51 minutes); Oisin Tighe for Shane O'Sullivan (54 minutes).

CELBRIDGE: Shane McNamara; Niall Donnelly, Dean O'Donoghue, Tony Archbold; Cian Powell, Mick Konstantin, Kevin Flynn; Mick O'Grady, Fergal Conway; John Costello, Paddy Brophy, Liam O'Flynn; Niall O'Regan, Kevin O'Callaghan, Aaron Browne.Subs: Hugh McGrillen for Mick Konstantin (20 minutes): Conor Plunkett for John Costello (half-time); Davy Hughes for Niall O'Regan (38 minutes); Davy Hughes for Niall O'Regan (37 minutes); Darragh Murphy for Aaron Browne (54 minutes).

REFEREE: Kieran Harris.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media