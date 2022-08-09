Flynn in top form as Johnstownbridge come good with huge Round Towers win in Kildare SFC

Joe Mallons Motor Senior Football Championship Group C, round two

Johnstownbridge 3-17

Round Towers 0-7

Before this Group C, Round 2 clash between Johnstownbridge and Round Towers we wondered which Johnstownbridge team would turn but it didn't take long before we got the answer particular condundrum as the boys in blue and green dominated from the word go and were in total command for the entire contest which was well and truely over a long time before the final whistle.

The way the other results in the group have gone it now means that the winners of the local derby between Johnstownbridge and Carbury will automatically go through and they will be joined, provided they can defeat Towers, by Moorefield.

Darragh Sloane got The Bridge off within two minutes with a point; Neil Scanlon leveled with a pointed free on six and it took a fine save by Eoin Sheehan two minutes to deny Scanlon of an early goal.

That was the early wake up for The Bridge as they hit five points on the trot from Paul Cribbin (free), Sam Doran (2), Daniel Flynn and Cathal McNally to open an 0-6 to 0-1 lead on 19 minutes.

Three minutes later and to all effects the game was done and dusted when Daniel Flynn got inside his man to slide the ball past Colin English.

Matthew Kelly pointed a free for The Towers before Shane Flynn added a point and when Darragh Sloane hit an inch perfect kick pass over the top to Daniel Flynn, the Towers net was filled again and it could have been worse as Paul Cribbin after a great run blasted the ball of the upright.

Matthew Kelly added another free for Towers before Daniel Flynn and an Eoin Sheehan 45 left the half-time score reading Johnstownbridge 2-9 Round Towers 0-3.

Shane Flynn, Paul Cribbin and Cathal McNally raised three quick whites on the resumption and while Neil Scanlon added two points, his second being Towers first from play but they were replied to by points from Liam Flynn and Sean Hurley as Towers now led 2-14 to 0-5 42 minutes in.

Ronan Scanlon picked up a black but that did not halt the JTB avalanche as they continued to dominate adding three more points, Towers getting two before late substitute Shane Flanagan fired to the net from close range to leave the final score reading Johnstownbridge 3-17 Round Towers 0-7.

Johnstown will be delighted with this showing but for Towers the road ahead is looking exceedingly rocky.

Scorers: Round Towers, Matthew Kelly 0-3 (2 frees), Neil Scanlon 0-3 (2 frees), Colin English 0-1 (45).

Johnstownbridge, Daniel Flynn 2-3, Paul Cribbin 0-3 (1 free), Shane Flanagan 1-0, Cathal McNally 0-3, Sam Doran 0-2, Shane Flynn 0-2, Darragh Sloane 0-1, Eoin Sheehan 0-1 (45), Luke Flynn 0-1, Sean Hurley 0-1.

JOHNSTOWNBRIDGE: Eoin Sheehan; Sean McKeown, Tomas Van Englebrechten Sam Doran; Aaron McNally, Keith Cribbin, Cathal McNally; Seamus McNally, Luke Flynn; Ronan Scanlon, Paul Cribbin, Darragh Sloane; Daniel Flynn, Shane Flynn, Sean Hurley.

Subs: Kelvin McNally for Darragh Sloane (49 minutes); Kevin Lynch for Sean Hurley (52 minutes); Glen Doran for Daniel Flynn (55 minutes); Eoin O'Donoghue for Sam Doran (56 minutes); Shane Flanagan for Cathal McNally (60 minutes).

ROUND TOWERS: Colin English; Liam McDonald, Michael Joyce, Tadhg Meaney; Jason Dunne, Niall Fleming, Davy O'Neill; Mark Waters, Chris O'Mahony; David Kelly, DJ Flynn, Jason O'Brien; Matthew Kelly, Michael Murphy, Neil Scanlon.

Subs: Evan Flynn for Davy O'Neill (28 minutes); Aaron McConville for Michael Murphy (35 minutes); Jack O'Neill for Chris O'Mahony (39 minutes); Danny Kelly for Jason O'Brien (50 minutes).



REFEREE: Alan Lagrue.