No separating Moorefield and Carbury in Kildare SFC thriller

Joe Mallons Motor Senior Football Championship Group C, round two

Moorefield 0-14

Carbury 2-8

Moorefield and Carbury ended this Round 2 SFC clash (Grooup C) at St Conleth's Park, on Friday evening, all square after a game that was more than decent with both sides, no doubt, feeling they had the winning of it in their grasp at different times. However a draw was probably the fairest result and it certainly ensures that the final games in the group it will be all to play for.

On a lovely evening in Conleth's Park the sides were level on no less than nine times before Carbury forged ahead by four on 50 minutes but they failed to score again with Moorefield adding the last four points of the game and then deep in injury time had an opportunity to win with a 45 but the effort went left of the posts and wide.

It was the third time in three games that The Moores had a 45, all in injury time, to win but missed the target on all occasions.

Ciaran Kelly and Jack Cully shared the opening two points of the game before Eamonn Callaghan hit a long range effort but Cully responded quickly and when Derek McCormack split the posts Carbury hit the front for the first time after ten minutes.

A foul on Ciaran Kelly saw him convert the free himself and he regained the lead a minute later after being set up by Ryan Houlihan.

Following a very patient build-up Aaron O'Neill left nothing between them for the fourth time at the mid-way point and then three minutes later the county keeper gained possession around the middle, went forward, shrugged off a few half-hearted tackles before finding the net to leave it 1-4 to 0-4.

Moorefield responded impressively. James Murray ghosted past a defender before punching over; Eamonn Callaghan hit another fine effort and then on 21 minutes it was Callaghan again who tied the game up with an excellent point from distance.

Referee Kelly spotted a foul inside on Andrew Dermody and Jack Cully popped over the free but as we reached half-time Moorefield hit back again, Harry O'Connor split the posts and Anthony Durney punched a point to leave the score reading Moorefield 0-9 Carbury 1-5 at the break.

Immediately on resumption Andrew Dermody leveled up again. Back came The Moores through Aaron Masterson as the Newbridge side dominated for some ten minutes or so. They did have a goal chance but Tom Harrington's effort was well covered by Declan Conroy and then in a break-away move Morgan O'Flaherty showed all his experience firing over to level on 44 minutes.

Jack Cully pointed a free to regain the lead and three minutes later Carbury were in the driving seat after a sweeping move, Jack Cully found Andrew Dermody and he volleyed the ball past Tom Kinsella in the Moorefield goal to give Carbury a four point lead 2-8 to 0-10 with 50 minutes on the clock.

Moorefield though can always be relied to give it their all when the chips are down, holding Carbury scoreless for the rest of the game they hit four points from Alex Anderson, Aaron Masterson (free), Aaron Martin, a fine mark and then a beauty from Jason Philips to level on 60 minutes.

Anthony Durney had a point attempt blocked out for a 45 but the resultant kick went left and wide, the final whistle arrived with the sides level, Moorefield 0-14 Carbury 2-8 in a fine entertaining game.

Scorers: Moorefield, Eamonn Callaghan 0-3, Ciaran Kelly 0-3 (1 free), Aaron Masterson 0-2 (1 free), James Murray 0-1, Harry O'Connor 0-1, Anthony Durney 0-1, Jason Philips 0-1, Aaron Martin 0-1 (mark), Alex Anderson 0-1.

Carbury, Andrew Dermody 1-1, Aaron O'Neill 1-1, Jack Cully 0-4 (2 frees), Derek McCormack 0-1, Morgan O'Flaherty 0-1.

MOOREFIELD: Tom Kinsella; Danny Hanniffy, Liam Healy, Tom Harrington; Kevin Murnaghan, James Murray, Ryan Houlihan; Jason Philips, Aaron Masterson; Eamonn Callaghan, Ciaran Kelly, Harry O'Connor; Ian Meehan, Anthony Durney, Liam Callaghan. Subs: Aaron Martin for Ciaran Kelly (48 minutes); Alex Anderson for Ian Meehan (48 minutes); Sean Dempsey for Eamonn Callaghan (52 minutes).

CARBURY: Declan Conroy; Dean Cummins, Willie Groome, Cathal Ryan; Stephen McKeon, Morgan O'Flaherty, Andrew Dermody; Derek McCormack, Brian O'Flaherty; Mark Cully, Jack Cully, Jimmy Dunne; Oisin Milmoe, Aaron O'Neill, Ciaran McKeon. Subs: Conor Gallagher for Oisin Milmoe (35 minutes); Josh Browne for Cathal Ryan (42 minutes); Justin Reilly for Stephen McKeon (48 minutes); Michael Gill for Derek McCormack (51 minutes); James Kelly for Andy Dermody (57 minutes).

REFEREE: Ray Kelly.