Lawless leads the way as Suncroft topple Milltown in Kildare IFC

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Group D, round two

Suncroft 5-10

Milltown 3-10

The opening game of Sunday's programme saw Suncroft and Miltown do battle in Group D of the Auld Shebeen Athy IFC .

This round two encounter gave Suncroft a chance to move onto three points and a chance for Miltown to gain their first victory.

Suncroft were forced to battle all the way to gain a six point victory but for most of the second half Miltown played with fourteen and despite been down 10 points after 31 they battled back to draw level with seven minutes remaining.

Suncroft were quickly into stride and a Conn Kehoe goal inside 60 seconds was a dream start Fionn Dowling pointed after two minutes and this was before Miltown had attacked into the Suncroft half.

When they got in for the first time they did take advantage of a defensive error and Morgan Owens goaled.

From the next attack Jack Doyle goaled and by the 13th minute a goal and two points from Eoghan Lawless had opened up an eleven point gap. Ryan King from a mark, Lawless and Fionn Dowling continued the onslaught as Suncroft lead 3-6 to 1-3 at half time.

Alan Dignam,wing back Shane Daly and an Ian Fitzgerald free bringing up Miltown's three points.

Eoghan Lawless pointed on 31 and as he shot at goal Eoin Dowling was adjudged to have body checked him and was show a black card to go with his earlier yellow and suddenly the task for Miltown looked impossible.

Nobody could have envisaged the next 20 minutes. Morgan Owens Rob Scully and Colin O'Shea started the comeback. Two Ronan O'Shea frees came either side of Lawless and Dowling points for Suncroft. Two goals in 60 seconds from Morgan Owens, with his second and Ronan O Shea left a single point between them.

Fionn Dowling kicked a great point to extend the lead to two but Rob Scully and Ian Fitzgerald pointed to level it with seven left on the clock.

There only looked like one winner and when you need a bit of inspiration Eoghan Lawless provided it.

A long ball from Fionn Dowling was gathered by Lawless and he used all his skill to weave his way in for a goal.From the kickout Jack Doyle won the breaking ball.He ran 40 yards before finding Fionn Dowling who calmly slotted past David Hanlon to ease the Croft nerves.

Suncroft had won out on a 5-10 to 3-10 scoreline but lapses like the second half will need to be avoided in Round three.

Miltown showed their worth in the second half and the return of some players for the relegation final will be a massive bonus.

Special mention to Emmet Mulhall who in the middle of his forties (sorry Emmet) lined out for the Miltown cause when they were short. What a servant he has been.

SUNCROFT: John Brown; Mikey Troy, Thomas Robotham, Corey O'Sullivan; Maurice Moran, Conor Martin, Sam Murphy; Fionn Dowling 1-4, Conn Kehoe 1-0; Chris Phillips, Senan Brannock, Jack Doyle 1-0; Ciaran Troy, Eoghan Lawless 2-5, Ryan King 0-1 (mark).

Subs: Mark Browne for Ryan King (37 minutes); Kevin Crowley for Chris Phillips (39 minutes); Ryan Behan O'Shea for Thomas Robotham (52 minutes).

MILLTOWN: David Hanlon; Sean Murphy, Jamie Cross, Eoin Dowling; Shane Daly 0-1, Colin O Shea 0-1, Cian Buckley; Morgan Owens 2-1, Sean Hennessy; Robbie Gibbons, Alan Dignam 0-1, Karl Downey; Robbie Scully 0-2 (1 free), Ronan O'Shea 1-2 (2 frees), Ian Fitzgerald 0-2 ( 2 frees).

Subs: Emmet Mulhall for Sean Murphy (half-time); Niall Gardiner for Ian Fitzgerald (58 minutes).

REFEREE: Paul Donnelly.