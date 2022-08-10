Allenwood makes it two wins from two with Ellistown victory in Kildare IFC

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Group B, round two

Allenwood 2-12

Ellistown 1-9

Allenwood came into the second round of this Auld Shebeen Athy Group B encounter on the back of a good win over Rathangan Ellistown had suffered a loss at the hands of Caragh.

Allenwood have been impressive to date and a win would secure a place in the knockout stages.

The reliable Eoin Bagnall and Darren Judge had Allenwood two before Conor Lindy pointed after eight.

The next 20 minutes were all about the team in blue. They six in a row through Mark Delaney, Darren Judge with two and one each from John Doyle, from a 45 ,Johnny Byrne and Eoin Bagnall.

The powerful work off the ball created the chances and it was always the man in the best position who was the shooter.

Tadhg Watson pointed for Ellistown on 28 but directly from the restart Luke Anderson's long kickout found Brendan Hanafey and his pace took him in on goal,he didn't miss.

Sean Lindy brought the half to a close as Allenwood lead 1-8 to 0-3. Allenwood did suffer the loss of John Doyle with a possible leg injury before the break. Eoin Bagnall and Rory Moran extended the lead to 10 after eleven minutes of the second half.

Darragh Watson, Tadhg Watson and Andy O'Neill added points for the Ellistown cause but it was a long way back.

John Doyle's replacement Jack O Brien got in on the act with a quick goal and a point as Allenwood were moving away. Sean Maughan did add his own 1-1 for Ellistown before two Tadhg Watson frees brought proceedings to a close.

Allenwood had won by six on a 2-12 to 1-9. Allenwood will now play Caragh to see who finishes top of the table and Ellistown will try to finish out their campaign with a victory over neighbours Rathangan.

ALLENWOOD: Luke Anderson; Ciaran Bagnall, Sean Moran, Ronan Guilfoyle; Mark Delaney 0-1, Mark Byrne, Brendan Hanafey 1-0; John Doyle 0-1 (45), Johnny Byrne 0-1; Rory Moran 0-1, Eoin Bagnall 0-4; Aaron Dunne; Darren Judge 0-3 (2 frees), Billy Maher, Darragh Malone. Subs: Jack O Brien 1-1 for John Doyle (28 minutes); Jack Musgrave for Ciaran Bagnall (59 minutes).

ELLISTOWN: Oran Donnelly; Michael Kelly, Cillian Barry, Max Lennox; Darragh Watson 0-1, Kevin Martin, Sean Lindy 0-1; Tom Waters, Pat Martin; Conor Lindy 0-1 (free), Andy O Neill 0-1, Eoin O Loughlin; Tadhg Watson 0-4 (3 frees), Conor O Loughlin, Gary Kinahan. Subs: Sean Maughan 1-1 for Gary Kinahan (half-time); James Sutton for Eoin O Loughlin (half-time); Joshua Donoghue for Sean Lindy (52 minutes).

REFEREE: Owen Murphy.