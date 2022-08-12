Search

12 Aug 2022

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures, Photo by Sportsfile

Daragh Nolan

12 Aug 2022 2:10 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Friday
Leinster FA Over 35 Cup (Rd 2)
Kilmore Celtic FC v Rathangan AFC, Oscar Traynor Centre, 7.30pm, local,

KDFL Senior Division
Athy Town AFC v Ballycane Celtic FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,

Saturday

Leinster FA Over 35 Cup (Rd 3)
Sandyhill Shangan Athletic v Maynooth Town (A), Coultry pk, 3.00pm, Local,
Garden County (B) v Straffan AFC, Peoples Park, 3.00pm, Local,

KDFL Senior Division
Clonmullion AFC v SPWFC, M O Neill Park, 7pm,

Hoey Spar Moorefield DiV 1
St. Anthonys Youths FC v Castle Villa AFC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
Kilcock Celtic FC v Leixlip United FC, Bawnogues, 5pm,
Newbridge Town AFC, Clane United AFC, Celbridge Town FC (idle)

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Enfield Celtic FC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Enfield, 5pm,
Monasterevin AFC, Arlington FC (idle)

Sunday

KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Rd 2)
(10mins EW Extra time and penalty rule apply)
Newbridge United v Clane United FC, Corrigian Pk, 11am,
Arlington FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Castle Park, 11am,
Monasterevin AFC v Old Fort Celtic FC, Togher rd, 2pm,

Karina Donnelly Senior Cup (Prelim)
(10mins EW Extra time and penalty rule apply)
Naas United FC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Jigginstown, 11am,

KDFL Senior Division
Rathangan AFC v Kildare Town AFC, Canal rd, 11am, Kilcullen AFC (idle)

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Straffan AFC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Lodge pk, 11am,
Clane United, Caragh Celtic, Sallins Celtic FC (idle)

Hoey Spar Moorefield Div 1
Moone Celtic FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Fortfield Pk, 11am,
Naas AFC, Arlington FC, Newbridge Hotspurs (Idle)

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Kildare Town AFC v Athy Town AFC, Rathbride rd, 11am,
Old Fort Celtic FC v St Anthonys Youths FC Ballyroan, 11am,
Caragh Celtic FC v Arlington FC, Donore, 11am,
Newbridge Hotspurs (idle)

Monday
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
All kick off 7.00pm,
Monasterevin AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Togher rd,
Rathangan AFC v Sallins Celtic FC, Canal rd,
Edenderry Town AFC v Clane United FC, Fr Paul Pk,
Enfield Celtic FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Enfield,

