Kildare Greyhound News: Toolmaker Beach takes a handy stroll around Newbridge

The highlight of Friday night Newbridge card was the performance of Toolmaker Beach in the Newbridge derby trail stake. Scoring in a lovely 30.03 around this tough circuit he now has a free pass into the Boylesports Irish greyhound derby due to start on August 19. Incidentally Newbridge greyhound stadium will be celebrating 50 years racing at the current venue on the same evening.

On the supporting card Leinster Leo took the final of the This Runs Deep A1/2 525.

Racing opened with Michael Malone owned Universalstretch overcoming the faster starting Carneys Jack on the long run to the opening corner over the sprint course. Hitting the turn first this Droopys Sydney – Kooga Klass Feb 21 whelp rounded it in fine fashion to set himself up for a nice two length winning margin.

Stopping the clock in a very nice 17.88 Universalstretch appears as if the jump up to the standard trip should be well within his grasp. Kilbreedy Ted raced well to take second place two and a half lengths ahead of Granree Chimes.

The Shaun Conway trained Paul Finn/Michael O’Carroll owned Colourful Dream set the early fractions in the second contest to make the back straight ahead of Evening Route and Lemming Leah. Pressed hard to the third turn by Evening Route the early pacer shut the door on the challenger as the turn came into play. Kicking on again from the turn Colourful Dream (Out Of Range Asb – Marians Dream) raced home to the echo’s of his travelling supporters to break the ray in a very nice 29.28.

Winning by three and a half lengths from Evening Route with Lady Bambi filling third spot another length back.

The only greyhound attracting support in the betting ring in the third contest was the Michael Brosnan owned On The Buzzer. Flashing out of the three berth from the outset this Glencorbry Pat – Black Buzzer whelp had this contest in the bag as he entered the back straight with a sizeable lead. Maintaining this advantage over his rivals he passed the winning line with fourteen lengths to spare over second placed Likeable Pat. In turn Coss Lass was just another two lengths adrift back in third spot.

Mike Mac set the early fractions in the fourth contest to bring Fancy Biscuit in his slipstream to the final turn. Once the winning line came into view Fancy Biscuit was just getting into a challenging position. Coming through on the outside line the son of Native Chimes – Native Treasure pushed by to hit the winning line first. Breaking the ray in a very nice 29.18 this Thomas Malone owned greyhound was winning for the third time. Mike Mac in turn had four and a half lengths to spare over third placed Zaconey Jess.

The Pauric Kelly owned Tax You Tonight came away alongside the fast starting Lodgefield Tommy in the fifth contest held over the sprint trip. Posting a fine 7.27 opening sectional Tax You Tonight hit the first turn ahead of the improving Alternative Pick. Sticking to the task at hand the Native Chimes – Bubbly Madeva black took the inner route on the run home. As Alternative Pick closed the gap with every stride on the run home he was just a half a length shy as the winner posted an excellent 17.55 winning clock. Tommy in turn took the minor place money on offer another three and a half lengths adrift.

Hawkfield Nova was quickest into her stride pattern in the sixth contest. Leading Man Flu into the back straight she had to hand over the lead before the third turn as the Shaun Conway trained Man Flu raced to the front.

Owned by the Chivets –Boys Syndicate Man Flu a son of Skywalker Puma – Brownstown Tina made the third corner first as Coolnevaun lay close in second spot. From here the leading pair had a great battle all the way to the winning line. Hitting the line first with a half a length to spare Man Flu brought his winning tally to the five mark as he posted a fine 28.95. Coolnevaun in turn had two and a half lengths to spare over third placed the fast finishing Chunky Monkey.

A rare sight at the stadium these days the 600 yards traps were deployed for the seventh contest of the evening. Once the lids lifted the Caroline Hibbitts owned Dennis Smyth trained Grey Wind was first to show ahead of the rest.

Holding the inner line on the longer run to the opening corner Grey Wind (Ballymac Vic – Silverhill Star) swooped around the turn ahead of Pierview Hulk and Buzzers Pat. Once on the bunnies tail Grey Wind pulled out all the stops to race home a nice two and a half length winner. Breaking the ray in a very good 33.12 he made it two win’s from three outings. Speedy McCormack took the runners up spot by finishing strong as Zaconey Jill took third spot another six and a half lengths back.

The youthful Roscrea handler Michael Rafferty never comes to this stadium to make up the numbers.

Over the sprint trip he sent out the Dennis Morrin/Jon Knowles owned Count Aurelius to completely pulverise a good class of opponents into an early submission. Coming away in fourth spot Count Aurelius showed a fierce turn of early pace to hit the opening corner two lengths ahead of both Coss Bolt and Clonfert Stan. Once rounding the turn first the son of Pat C Sabbath – Coolemount Bally raced away to win by four and a half lengths to break the ray in an excellent winning clock of 17.39.

The trainer here must have being delighted as this winner has being nursed back into shape following a few niggling knocks. Clonfert Stan in turn took second place two and a half lengths ahead of Coss Bolt.

This Runs Deep A1/2 525 Final: Montauk set the early fractions in this final to race into the back straight ahead of Susie Chaperal. Heading towards the third turn the entire field were in with a shout of victory as Leinster Leo took over the front running mantle. Entering the home straight Susie Chaperal closed the gap but in an instant her challenge was halted in a domino effect by the greyhound on her inner.

Oblivious as to what was taking place the Geoff Bateman trained M-P-Syndicate owned Leinster Leo raced home to a nice length victory as the early leader Montauk came with a renewed effort in the closing stages. Stopping the clock in a very nice 29.15 Leinster Leo (Skywalker Farloe – La Linea) was winning for the fourteenth time, a model of consistency indeed.

The unlucky in running Susie Chaperal was just another half a length shy back in third place. 2022 Boylesports Irish Derby Trail Stake: The lesser experienced Melling Road showed up well in this contest to lead Youcantcatchme and Toolmaker Beach to the back straight in this trail stake.

Moving wide off the second turn Melling Road allowed the more experienced Toolmaker Beach a clear passage to the third turn. Showing a brilliant turn of pace down into the third turn Toolmaker Beach hit the corner with a three length advantage.

Owned by William Hyslop and trained by Robert Gleeson the son of Droopys Sydney – Kilara Lizzie powered home to an extending four and a half length winning margin. Stopping the clock in a lovely 30.03 for this tough trip he will now represent the Newbridge stadium in the upcoming Boylesports Irish Derby. Youcantcatchme in turn took second place three and a half lengths ahead of the fast finishing Jirano Supreme.

In the final contest of the evening the Noel Melia owned Ballytadhg Best played second fiddle in the slipstream of Dereen Diva all the way to the final corner.

Coming around the pace setter on the outside line as the home straight came into play Ballytadhg Best finished with a flourish to pull out an eye catching four and a half length winning margin as he broke the ray in a lifetime best of 28.92. Losing his maiden tag in this contest the son of Ballymac Best – An Iarthar certainly appears as if a good few more winning runs as well within his compass. Dereen Diva in turn took second place four lengths ahead of Pennys Dynamite.