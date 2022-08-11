Castlemitchell gain hard-fought victory over Ardclough

Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group 2

Castlemitchell 2-14

Ardclough 3-9

Castlemitchell scored a hard-earned win over Ardclough in Round 3 of the Tom Cross Transport (Round 3) JFC at Hawkfield on Thursday evening last.

In a game that the winners looked in control for most of the opening half but two second half goals from Ardclough put them four points clear but The Mitchell dug deep, hit two goals of their own and in the end had just two points to spare over their rivals.

In front of a small but very enthusiastic attendance Jamie Clyne opened for The Cloghs but Castlemitchell hit back with points from Conor Curtis (2) and Ray Kavanagh (2) had them three clear after ten minutes.

Ardclough hit back quickly with three points of their own with Shane McEvoy (free), Fionn Carr and McEvoy again to level it up.

In a game that ebbed and flowed The Mitchell regained the lead with a beautifully struck left-footed effort from Ray Fitzgerald and a free from Conor Curtis and when Luke Maher fired over another point it left the half-time score reading Castlemitchell 0-7 Ardclough 0-4.

Castlemitchell looked well in control at this stage and while Ardclough had a decent amount of possession they lost their way someway in the top third.

Joe Maher and Diarmuid Carr exchanged points before Jonathan Reeves denied Emmet Hyland from finding the Ardclough net with a fine save.

Jamie Clyne reduced the lead before Ardclough got right back into it when centre back, Liam Hanley, got forward to find the Castlemitchell net and within a minute Jack Nolan was taking the ball out of his net again, this time Fionn Carr, after his initial shot came back off the upright, followed in to first time to the net to make it 2-6 to 0-8 with 40 minutes gone.

Ardclough were hit a big blow at this stage when Tadhg McCarthy was shown a straight red, Ray Kavanagh fired over a free but Ardclough hit back with a Colin O'Donnell point to leave it 3-7 to 0-10, Ardclough looking to be in a great position to gain the victory as we reached 50 minutes.

Castlemitchell showed their meddle however, Jason O'Toole got on the end of a fine move to goal and when Emmet Hyland repeated that feat a minute later the sides were level.

Ray Kavanagh converted a free to edge The Mitchell ahead but Ardclough refused to go away with Shane McEvoy converting a free to tie it up again, 57 minutes on the clock.

Mark Fennelly fired over, a point initially waved wide but eventually awarded and when Jason O'Toole added a point it left two in it.

Ardclough hit back with a Cillian Burke point but Castlemitchell hit the final point of the game, Ray Kavanagh raising the white flag to give his side a two point win – 2-14 to 3-9 – after a fine game with Castlemitchell shading it, just about, by two points.

Scorers: Castlemitchell, Ray Kavanagh 0-6 (3 frees), Jason O'Toole 1-1, Emmet Hyland 1-0, Emmet Hyland 1-0, Conor Curtis 0-3 (2 frees), Mark Fennelly 0-1, Luke Maher 0-1, Joe Maher 0-1, Paddy Ryan 0-1.

Ardclough, Jamie Clyne 1-2, Shane McEvoy 0-3 (3 frees), Fionn Carr 1-1, Liam Hanley 1-0, Cillian Burke 0-1, Diarmuid Carr 0-1, Colin O'Donnell 0-1.

CASTLEMITCHELL: Jack Nolan; Jordan Horgan, Brian Kavanagh, JP Horgan; Ray Fitzgerald, Oisin Boylan, Ray Kavanagh; David Ryan, Emmet Hyland; Paddy Ryan, Joe Maher, Mark Fennelly; Killian Ward, Conor Curtis, Luke Maher. Subs: Robert Lovett, Shane Kelly, Karol Harris, Jason O'Toole.

ARDCLOUGH: John Reeves; Gavin Byrne, Ronan Maguire, Robbie Culliton; Cillian Burke, Liam Hanley, Tadhg McCarthy; Conor Duggan, Joe Ahern; Mark Byrne, Fionn Carr, Jamie Clyne; Shane McEvoy, Diarmuid Carr, Sean Buggy. Subs: Davey Culliton for Joe Ahern (43 minutes); Colin O'Donnell for Mark Byrne (47 minutes).

REFEREE: Paul Donnelly.