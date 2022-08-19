This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures
Friday
Karina Donnelly Senior Cup Quarter Finals.
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Athy Town AFC v Clane United FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Coill Dubh AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Cusack Park, 7.45pm,
Saturday
Casey Division 2 Cup Quarter Final
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Athy Town AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup Semi Finals
(Straight to penalties if level at FT)
Maynooth Town (A) v Celbridge Town AFC, Rathcoffey rd, 5pm,
Kilcock Celtic (A) v Newbridge Town AFC, Bawnogues, 5pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Shield Quarter Finals
(Straight to penalties if level at FT)
Monasterevin AFC v Maynooth Town (B), Togher rd, 5pm,
Kilcock Celtic (B) v Straffan AFC, Bawnogues, 5pm,
Leixlip United FC v Arlington FC, Leixlip Amenity, 5pm,
Enfield Celtic FC v Rathangan AFC, 5pm,
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Newbridge Hotspurs v Straffan AFC, Sniggs Brogan, 6.30pm,
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
St. Anthonys Youths v Old Fort Celtic FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm,
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Clonmullion AFC v Arlington FC, M O Neill Park, 6.30pm,
Sunday
Karina Donnelly Senior Cup Quarter Finals
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Rathangan AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Canal rd, 11am,
Naas United FC v Suncroft AFC, Jigginstown, 11am,
KDFL Division 1 Cup Semi Finals
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Newbridge Hotspurs v Coill Dubh AFC, Snigs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Newbridge United FC v Castle Villa AFC, Corrigan pk, 11am,
KDFL Senior Division
Kildare Town AFC v Ballycane Celtic FC, Rathbride rd, 2pm, SPWFC (Idle)
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Clane United FC v Monasterevin AFC, Doctors rd, 11am,
Caragh Celtic, Allenwood Celtic, Sallins Celtic, Arlington AFC (Idle)
Hoey Spar Moorefield Div 1
Naas AFC v Moone Celtic FC, Naas SC, 11am, Arlington FC (Idle)
Hill Mechancial & Electrical Division 2
Old Fort Celtic v Caragh Celtic FC, Ballyroan, 11am,
Moone Celtic FC v St Anthonys Youths, Fortfield Pk, 11am,
Kildare Town AFC (Idle)
Monday
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Cup Semi Finals
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Monasterevin AFC v Enfield Celtic FC, Togher rd, 6.30pm,
Clane United FC v Sallins Celtic, Doctors rd, 7.30pm,
Martin Byrne Womens Shield Semi Finals.
(10mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Edenderry Town AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Fr Paul Park, 6.30 (if not floodlight, otherwise 7pm)
Allenwood Celtic FC v Rathangan AFC, Killina rd, 6.30pm,
