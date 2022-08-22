Celbridge sweep aside Raheens to set up quarter-final clash with Johnstownbridge in Kildare SFC

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Group B, Round 3

Celbridge 2-13

Raheens 1-5

Celbridge have beaten Raheens to claim second place in Group B of the Senior Football Championship. The result secures them an automatic quarter-final spot and will force third place Sarsfields into a preliminary game to reach the same stage.

They say start as you mean to go on and Celbridge took that to heart for this one running into a six-point lead in as many minutes. Raheens looked out of their depth in the opening exchanges but hopes were renewed by a Conor Murphy goal from seemingly out of nowhere.

Raheens broke quickly with Mikey McGovern powering towards goal, he squared it to Murphy who punched it into the net to slash Celbridge's lead in half with one fell swoop. The green flag signalled a spell that saw Raheens dominate the ball and create chances. Their failure to take those chances ultimately cost them a chance at winning this game.

Paddy Woodgate was on full-time free-kick duty with no Rob Thompson in the starting fifteen. Woodgate converted just one out of five from his free-kicks and the momentum slowly drifted from Raheens. That dominant spell, where Celbridge didn't score for 14 minutes, came to a screeching halt as Kevin O'Callghan found the net from a blistering Celbridge counterattack. O’Callaghan finished superby into the bottom left corner.

To the understanding of fans and reports for this game, Rob Thompson wasn't on the sideline for any reason other than management's choice. A baffling decision given the performance's and scores he has put on the board for them in this Championship thus far.

Thompson was introduced after 39 minutes and registered three points in the time that he had, including two frees that were from exceptionally tight angles. Oh how they could have done with that much sooner.

Celbridge would add three more points before the break, with scores coming across the forward line from Niall O’Regan, Paddy Brophy and Aaron Browne. Browne was electric in the opening minutes of this game getting four of Celbridge’s first six points in that early spell, all of which were from play.

The teams entered the break at 1-10 to 1-1 in Celbridge’s favour. A scoreline that highlights the trailing side’s struggle in front of goal.

The scoreline was ominous and with Paddy Brophy adding another just after the restart it looked all but over. However on 39 minutes Raheens were offered a lifeline just as they made a double substitution when Conor Plunkett was given a black card for an off the ball incident.

The man advantage had little to no impact on proceedings and Raheens got a sin-bin of their own when Colm Power saw black just as Plunkett was reintroduced.

The game was fizzling out but there was still time for some added glamour to the scoreline as Kevin Flynn found himself up the pitch and through on goal, he made no mistake finishing past Declan Campbell.

The final whistle came and the Celbridge sideline already knew their fate as they heard news of the Clane and Sarsfields draw. Celbridge secured a quarter final spot in second place behind this year’s surprise package Clane.

Celbridge, Aaron Browne 0-5, Paddy Brophy 0-4, Kevin O'Callaghan 1-0, Kevin Flynn 1-0, Davy Hughes 0-1, Niall O'Regan 0-1, Niall Donnelly 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1.

Raheens, Conor Murphy 1-0, Rob Thompson 0-3, Paddy Woodgate 0-2.

CELBRIDGE: Shane McNamara; Hugh McGrillen, Dean O'Donoghue, Tony Archbold; John Costello, Davy Hughes, Kevin Flynn; Mick O'Grady, Fergal Conway; Conor Plunkett, Paddy Brophy, Niall Donnelly; Niall O'Regan, Kevin O'Callaghan, Aaron Browne.

Subs: Johnny Owens on for Davy Hughes(52 minutes), Darragh Murphy on for David Malone (54 minutes), John Clarke on for Tony Archbold (59 minutes),

RAHEENS: Declan Campbell; Tom Early, Jack Hamill, Shane Crowley; Graham Waters, Thomas Dore, Killian Thompson; Conor Murphy, David Fitzpatrick; David Malone, Paddy Woodgate, Liam Power; Mikey McGovern, Colm Power, Rory Donnelly.

Subs: Jason Earley on for Shane Crowley (29 minutes), Paul Dolan for David Fitzpatrick (39 minutes), Rob Thompson on for Conor Murphy (39 minutes), Colin Malone on for Killian Thompson (54 minutes),

Referee: Paddy McDermott