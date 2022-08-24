Search

24 Aug 2022

Barker penalty crucial as Kilcullen send St Kevin's into relegation play-off in Kildare IFC

Kilcullen Ciaran Melinn races clear of the tackling Ciaran Smyth St Kevins in the IFC clahs at St Conleth's Park

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

24 Aug 2022 2:10 PM

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

The Auld Shebeen Bar Intermediate Football Championship Group C, Round 3

Kilcullen 2-13

St Kevins 3-6

2021 Junior football champions, Kilcullen, avoided being drawn into a relegation final with a fine second half display that saw them defeat a game St Kevin's side in the IFC, Group C, Round 3 game at St Conleth's Park, Saturday afternoon.

In a rousing game that had a real bite to it, Kevin's looked like they would end the opening half ahead by three but a late Kilcullen goal drew the sides level on the stroke of half-time, Kilcullen having hit three first half goals.
The second half was touch and go until referee Billy O'Connell spotted an infringement inside and immediately pointed to the spot; up stepped Kilcullen net-minder Cormac Barker to find the Kevin's net, giving his side a two pointed lead, it was a lead they were never to relinquish.

While the impressive David Marshall (five points from play in the opening half) opened the scoring, Kevin's rocked The Rags in a great move involving Conor Murray, Ciarn Smith and ended with Jamie O'Brien palming to the net.

Ciaran O'Brien, another who had a fine game for the winners, raised a white flag but Kevin's hit Kilcullen again on eight minutes, this time a big run from Dylan Brereton saw the midfielder find Cormac Noone who found the net.

Ciaran O'Brien replied with a point, Cormac Noone got one for Kevin's before Jamie Buckley converted a free to make it 2-1 to 0-4 on 11 minutes.

Barry Noone (free) and a David Marshall point before Marshall hit two on the trot, Ciaran O'Brien added another but just when it seemed Kilcullen were right back in it St Kevin's came storming forward in a move involving Johnny Fitzharris, Jamie O'Brien ended with Jamie Smyth filling the net to leave it 3-3 to 0-8.

Kilcullen hit back before the break with a Marshall point followed by a goal from Dan Coughlan on the stroke of half-time to leave it all square: Kilcullen 1-9 St Kevin's 3-3.

Ciaran O'Brien and Barry Noone exchanged points before David Marshall had a goal disallowed, presumably for a square ball.
Jamie O'Brien and Ryan Casey pushed Kevin's two clear but Jamie Buckley reduced it with a free before that big call by referee O'Connell to award that penalty. That was in the 50 minute, it put Kilcullen two clear and incredibly there was no more scoring for the remaining 13 or 14 minutes.

Kilcullen will be very happy to retain their intermediate status but for St Kevin's they now must play Milltown in the relegation final.

Scorers: Kilcullen David Marshall 0-5, Cormac Barker 1-0 (penalty), Ciaran O'Brien 0-4, Dan Coughlan 1-0, Jamie Buckley 0-2 (2 frees).

St Kevin's Jamie Smyth 1-0, Cormac Noone 1-1, Jamie O'Brien 1-1, Barry Noone 0-2 (free), Johnny Fitzharris 0-1, Ryan Casey 0-1.

KILCULLEN: Cormac Barker; Warren Kealy, Francis Shortt, Matthew Burke; Tim Carey, Graham Lavin, Ben Foran; Ciaran Melinn, Robbie Lee; Conor Bolton, Eoin Cahill, David Marshall; Ciaran O'Brien, Jamie Buckely, Daniel Coughlan. Subs: Paul Bell for Ben Foran (16 minutes); Colm Byrne for Graham Lavin (half-time); Jamie Lambe for Colm Byrne (33 minutes); John Lavin for Eoin Cahill (49 minutes).


ST KEVIN: Keith Fitzharris; Paddy Tyrrell, Mark Grace, Tom Barron; Enda Keane, Jamie Smyth, Cormac Noone; Ciaran Smyth, Dylan Brereton; Coor Gordon, Jamie O'Brien, Conor Murray; Diarmuid Smyth, Johnny Fitzharris, Barry Noone. Subs: Ross Carew for Paddy Tyrrell (21 minutes); Ryan Casey for Barry Noone (40 minutes); Joe Kenny for Ciaran Smyth (45 minutes); Declan Flaherty for Enda Keane (57 minutes).

REFEREE: Billy O'Connell.

