23 Aug 2022

Kildare ladies manager resigns to join Kevin McStay's Mayo backroom staff

Sean Finnegan, Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

23 Aug 2022 12:10 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare senior ladies manager Sean Finnegan has resigned from his role with the Lilywhites to join Kevin McStay's backroom staff with the Mayo senior men's side.

Kildare LGFA announced, "It is with regret that Kildare LGFA County Board announce that Sean Finnegan has stepped away from his role as Kildare Ladies Manager. We would like to thank Sean and his management team for their time, commitment, and dedication to Kildare Ladies Football over the past year and wish them well in the future.  Details on the application process for the position of County Manager will be released over the coming days."

The Kildare LGFA's statement was accompanied by a statement from Sean Finnegan who had enjoyed a strong year in charge of Kildare with a Intermediate Leinster Championship win.

The statement read, "At a meeting tonight, Monday, I informed the Kildare LGFA County Board that I will not be continuing in my role as the Manager of the Kildare Ladies Football team for 2023. This decision has only been taken by me this evening and
was a very difficult one for me to make.

"A number of weeks ago I was approached by my friend and Army colleague of over 40 years Kevin McStay and he asked would I join his management team for the Mayo County Manager position. I had previously been involved with Kevin in the Roscommon team from 2016-2018.

"Tonight, he was formally appointed to this position, and I have taken the decision to join him in this journey. As a passionate Mayo man, I have always wanted to become involved with my own County and so this opportunity was one I could not pass up.

"I am very sad to be leaving this team, I really enjoyed getting to know and work closely with the group. I firmly believe that they will achieve great success in the years ahead. Wonderful work has been done at Club and County level for the last number of years and the recent results at U-14, U-16, and Minor, shows that the future is indeed bright. This work needs though to be continued and supported by the Board to ensure that it develops and makes Kildare Ladies a future powerhouse of Ladies Football.

"Finally, I would like to wish the Kildare players, the County Board, and my successor the very best of Luck in the season ahead, I will be following you with close Interest."

