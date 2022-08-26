This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures
Friday
KDFL senior Division
Clane United FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Doctors rd, 7.45pm,
Kilcock Celtic FC v SPWFC, Bawnogues, 7.45pm,
Saturday
Leinster FA Over 35 Cup
St. John Bosco v Enfield Celtic FC, Benmadigan rd, 1.00pm, Local,
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
St. Anthonys Youths v Caragh Cetlic, Kilcullen AW, 7pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
All kick off 5pm
Newbridge Town FC v Maynooth Town FC, NTFC AW,
Clane United FC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Doctors rd,
Rathangan FC v Celbridge Town FC, Canal road,
Sunday
Leinster FA Over 35 Cup
Markievicz Celtic v Straffan AFC, Irishtown Stadium, 1pm, Local,
KDFL Lumsden League Cup Rd 2
(10 mins EW ET and Penalty rule apply)
Newbridge Hotspurs v Kildare Town AFC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Kilcullen AFC v Naas United FC, Avondale, 11am,
KDFL League Shield
(10 mins EW ET and Penalty rule apply)
Sallins Celtic FC v Leixlip United FC, Millbank, 11am,
KDFL Senior Division
Clonmullion AFC v Rathangan AFC, M O Neill Park, 2pm,
Suncroft AFC v Ballycane Celtic FC, Comm Grds 11am,
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Allenwood Celtic FC v Arlington FC, Killina rd, 11am,
Caragh Celtic / Sallins Celtic (Idle)
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Newbridge United FC v Castle Villa AFC, Corrigan pk, 11am,
Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Arlington FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 2pm,
Moone Celtic FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Fortfield, 11am,
Naas AFC v Old Fort Celtic FC, Naas SC, 11am,
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Moone Celtic FC v Athy Town AFC, Fortfield, 2pm,
Old Fort Celtic FC v Arlington FC, Ballyroan, 11am,
Clonmullion AFC v Kildare Town AFC, M O Neill Park, 11am,
Newbridge Hotspurs FC (Idle)
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Enfield Celtic FC v Edenderry Town AFC, Enfield, 2pm,
Rathangan AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Canal rd, 2pm,
Allenwood Celtic/Sallins Celtic FC (idle)
Monday
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Clane United FC v Kilcullen AFC, Doctors rd, 7.30pm,
