Search

26 Aug 2022

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

26 Aug 2022 11:10 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Friday

KDFL senior Division
Clane United FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Doctors rd, 7.45pm,
Kilcock Celtic FC v SPWFC, Bawnogues, 7.45pm,

Saturday

Leinster FA Over 35 Cup
St. John Bosco v Enfield Celtic FC, Benmadigan rd, 1.00pm, Local,

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
St. Anthonys Youths v Caragh Cetlic, Kilcullen AW, 7pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
All kick off 5pm
Newbridge Town FC v Maynooth Town FC, NTFC AW,
Clane United FC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Doctors rd,
Rathangan FC v Celbridge Town FC, Canal road,

Sunday

Leinster FA Over 35 Cup
Markievicz Celtic v Straffan AFC, Irishtown Stadium, 1pm, Local,

KDFL Lumsden League Cup Rd 2
(10 mins EW ET and Penalty rule apply)
Newbridge Hotspurs v Kildare Town AFC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Kilcullen AFC v Naas United FC, Avondale, 11am,

KDFL League Shield
(10 mins EW ET and Penalty rule apply)
Sallins Celtic FC v Leixlip United FC, Millbank, 11am,

KDFL Senior Division
Clonmullion AFC v Rathangan AFC, M O Neill Park, 2pm,
Suncroft AFC v Ballycane Celtic FC, Comm Grds 11am,

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Allenwood Celtic FC v Arlington FC, Killina rd, 11am,
Caragh Celtic / Sallins Celtic (Idle)

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Newbridge United FC v Castle Villa AFC, Corrigan pk, 11am,
Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Arlington FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 2pm,
Moone Celtic FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Fortfield, 11am,
Naas AFC v Old Fort Celtic FC, Naas SC, 11am,

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Moone Celtic FC v Athy Town AFC, Fortfield, 2pm,
Old Fort Celtic FC v Arlington FC, Ballyroan, 11am,
Clonmullion AFC v Kildare Town AFC, M O Neill Park, 11am,
Newbridge Hotspurs FC (Idle)

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Enfield Celtic FC v Edenderry Town AFC, Enfield, 2pm,
Rathangan AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Canal rd, 2pm,
Allenwood Celtic/Sallins Celtic FC (idle)

Monday

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Clane United FC v Kilcullen AFC, Doctors rd, 7.30pm,

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media