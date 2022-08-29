Kildare's James Nolan discusses organ donation following double medal win at European Transplant Games

Athletes jetting off to a World Championships is always a wonderful catalyst for excitement. The hope of winning a medal for Ireland or if they fall short of the mark, an appreciation of their efforts while wearing green.

The Transplant games, although fiercely competitive, are events with a difference. The most recent instalment of which was the European Transplant & Dialysis Games in Oxford. The games involved over 30 members of Team Ireland including Kilcullen man James Nolan, of the famous Nolans butchers, for whom the games have always held a special place.

“I got a living donor kidney transplant from my sister Catherine in 1987. She has given me, like all donors give, the greatest gift of all. The gift of life,” James said.

Since then James has toured the world competing in Transplant Games. Including the World Transplant Games in Thailand (2007), Australia (2009) and South Africa (2013).

James says he has always seen the beauty in the Transplant Games every time that he goes and that is why he keeps going back. James’ schedule is always a packed one, across the last week of a Games he competed in Team Golf, Individual Golf, 400m, 200m and 4x400m relay.

James took silver in this year’s golf event alongside teammate Amanda O’Neill-Coyne. Despite having his training interrupted due to getting Covid earlier in the year James has brought home two medals for Kildare and Ireland. Team Ireland finished sixth in the overall medal table with 34 medals.

The golf silver would be followed by another silver on Thursday as James came home second in the 400m.

“Training hasn’t gone my way but as we have said, there will be no excuses,” James said prior to the Games.

“Most people will look at medals, performances and results but for me the beauty of these games is that they go an awful lot deeper than that. The stories behind the athletes is what should be focused on, ultimately what the games do is showcase the success of organ donation.

“That person who finishes last might be the best story out there because they had the biggest struggle. Finishing a race was their win.”

James describes entering the track of the day of any Transplant Games as a soul-stirring one. Chiefly because of the context of the struggle and sacrifice that it took for all the athletes present to have made it to this point.

“It’s a special feeling when you see 1,000 athletes on an athletics track and know none of them would be there without what the organ donors and donor families have done. It’s a moving feeling,” James described

“We are there as athletes who have all been given a second chance by donors and the donor families. The games are our way of saying thank you and showcasing that organ donation works. But also I would love to think it might give a little bit of comfort to some families who have had to make a very tough decision regarding a loved one at a tragic time. To see that life has gone on.”

The Transplant games are full of extraordinary and inspirational stories. But when you ask James about it, one man from Mayo’s story always stuck with him over the years.

“Darren Cawley, I always think of him, he was on dialysis and on the Friday of the athletics did the 100m in the morning. He then did the 400m in the afternoon and went off and did five hours of dialysis. He came back that night and did the 200m on the relay the next morning. That puts a different perspective on sport,” James recalled.

There were naturally common themes occurring when speaking about the Transplant Games with James, sacrifice, support and inspiration. All those themes cropped up once again when James discussed his family, in the form of wife Emma and son Andrew James. As well as a shoutout to those who have aided his training all these years.

“When you are training for something they (your family) have to sacrifice a lot. Training four times a week without the support of my wife Emma and Andrew James wouldn’t have been possible to do what I am doing to be able to go to the games,” James explained.

“My coach Kevin Walker who helps with athletics and Gerry Burke who helps me with golf. I have to acknowledge how incredible they have been too.”

The 2022 European Transplant & Dialysis Games took place last week. Many of those involved are sharing their stories to show the success of organ donation in order to encourage more people to say ‘Yes’ to organ donation.

For more information click the following link: https://www.citizensinformation.ie/en/health/health_services/blood_and_organ_donation/organ_and_body_donation.html