30 Aug 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Tommy Callaghan

30 Aug 2022 9:45 AM

A big weekend gone and another massive one on the way as the Kildare senior football championship and the intermediate football championship moves into the quarter-finals stages.

We look ahead to this weekend's action at all levels.

We carry full and extensive reports of the weekend action including pre quarter-finals wins for Sarsfields and Eadestsown in senior along with Sallins and Ballyteague victories in the IFC pre-quarters.

Clane book a place in the SHC semi-final while in the Senior B there were wins for Naas, Sarsfields and Éire Óg Corrachoill.

At Junior Football level Straffan march on, wins also for Kill, Cappagh, Rheban, Athgarvan while Grangenolvin and Rathcoffey share the points.

Round Towers minor footballers come back from the dead to capture Division 2 final in an absolute thriller which required extra time to find a winner.

Transplant Games: James Nolan reflects on another highly successful games.

Motorcycle Trials: Naas youngster wins Trials Championship.

Cúl Camps: Kill and Athgrvan GAA Clubs feature this week in our picture coverage of the popular camps.

Golf: Pauric Mather his a record breaking drive; along with all the results from the Fairways plus picture coverage from Naas GAA Annual Golf Classic and Edenderry Lady President's Prize.

Pitch and Putt: we look at the growth of Pitch and Putt in Kildare, the leading county as the game grows and grows.

Racing: Jamie Powell tops a great week with a brilliant Curragh treble as Kildare Racing News focuses on the local scene.

Newbridge Dogs: Celebration time as the Cornelscourt celebrate 50 years, full report of the big night with picture coverage.

KDFL: Impressive Naas AFC hold off the challenge of Old Fort Celtic; Derby delight for Coill Dubh; plus Senior Division round-up, results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

