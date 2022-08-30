Search

30 Aug 2022

Sallins produce strong second half to progress in Kildare IFC over Suncroft

Sallins Jamie Cox wins procession ahead of Suncroft Conor Martin

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

30 Aug 2022 1:10 PM

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship preliminary quarter-final

Sallins 3-18

Suncroft 1-12

Sallins booked their place in the IFC quarter-final following a well deserved win over Suncroft at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, on Sunday afternoon.

While there was 13 points separating the sides at the final whistle, Suncroft in fairness were still well in at the break while trailing by just two points but the boys in green and white stepped it up after the break and pulled clear with goals fromJames Dalton and Cian Grimes adding to Alan Marshall's first half 'green.'

Full forward, Jamie Cox, opened for Sallins with a free after two minutes but Chris Philips hit an excellent point from close to the sideline into the Kilcullen goal end.

Cian Grimes added a free before Sallins had a great chance of a goal when Eoghan Lawless was denied by an excellent save from Ryan Herbert, with the resultant 45 converted by Kevin Crowley.

Rory Gavin had Sallins back in front after nine minutes and Colm Dalton hit two but Suncroft kept in touch with a Mark Browne Jnr mark and a converted free from Lawless.

Twenty minutes in and The Croft hit the front when Michael Browne Jnr gathered a long ball in and did very well to get the ball to Jack Doyle who made no mistake from close range to leave it 1-4 to 0-5.

Colm Dalton and Senan Brannock exchanged points but following a great run by Cian Grimes Paul Farrelly popped a point to leave one separating the sides..

Sallins made the big break-through on 25 when Paul Farrelly and Colm Dalton combined to set up Alan Marshall who no made no mistake — 1-7 to 1-5.

Cian Grimes and Eoghan Lawless (free) before Paul Farrelly got his second of the day and Sallins were somewhat unlucky when a goalmouth scramble saw the ball being cleared.

Jack Doyle added to his goal with a fine point before the break leaving it Sallins 1-9 Suncroft 1-7 at the break.
Sallins dominated the early part of the second half pushing the lead out to six points within six minutes and while Suncroft hit two points from Eoghan Lawless and Kallum Ennis, Sallins replied with a James Dalton on 40, another from Cian Grimes as they ran out comfortable winners on a final score line of Sallins 3-18 Suncroft 1-11.

Scorers: Sallins, Cian Grimes 1-2, James Dalton 1-2, Colm Dalton 0-4 (1 free), James Cox 0-4, Alan Marshall 1-0, Paul Farrelly 0-2, Conor Dalton 0-1, Rory Gavin 0-1 (free), Rory Gavin 0-1 (free), Luke Killian 0-1 (45).
Suncroft, Eoghan Lawless 0-5 (3 frees), Jack Doyle 1-1, Senan Brannock 0-2, Kevin Crowley 0-1 (45), Mark Browne jnr 0-1 (mark), Chris Philips 0-1 (free), Kallum Ennis 0-1.

SALLINS: Ryan Herbert; Rory Gavin, Darren Keane, Aaron Carney; Luke Kelly, Ben Caulfield, Conor Dalton; Luke Killian, Emmet Ralph; Alan Marshall, Cian Grimes, Colm Dalton; Paul Farrelly, Jamie Cox, Sean Conway. Subs: James Dalton for Sean Conway (half-time); Daragh Mangan for Rory Gavin (half-time); Kevin Foley for Emmett Ralph (36 minutes); Eoin McConnon for Jamie Cox (51 minutes).

SUNCROFT: Dave Sutton; Conor Martin, Mikey Troy, Sean Browne; Maurice Moran, Tom Martin, Sam Murphy; Conn Kehoe, Kevin Crowley; Senan Brannock, Jack Doyle, Ciaran Troy; Eoghan Lawless, Mark Browne Jnr., Chris Phillips. Subs: Kallum Ennis for Ciaran Troy (34 minutes); Ryan Bean O'Shea for Jack Doyle (51 minutes); Gary Whelan for Maurice Moran (58 minutes); Corey O'Sullivan for Sam Murphy (58 minutes).
REFEREE: Conor Daly.

