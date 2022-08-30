Search

Kildare's Hayley Nolan recalled to Irish women's squad ahead of World Cup qualifier

Hayley Nolan during a Republic of Ireland WNT training session at FAI National Training Centre in Dublin in 2021, Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Daragh Nolan

30 Aug 2022 4:40 PM

Kildare Native Hayley Nolan and past pupil of St. Marys College Naas, has been recalled back to the Irish Women's squad ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Finland on Thursday, September 1. 

Nolan has recently slotted into a more defensive role with her club the London Lionesses from her previous midfield berth.

It is the first time Nolan has been in the Irish squad since her debut in Belgium in 2021. The absence was largely due to a shoulder injury which she was suffering with for much of last year. The Kildare woman now finds herself back in the Irish fold at a crucial stage after impressing the first time around.

