In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

The Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship is down to the last four and we have extensive coverage of the four quarter-finals from last week.
Mighty display from Eamonn Callaghan as Naas overwhelm Sarsfields in second half.
Athy show their teeth against Clogherinkoe.
Celbrige best but questions remain.
Free-scoring Clane very impressive.
In The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC there were wins for Caragh over Ballymore Eustace while Castledermot edged out Monasterevin.
The Junior Championship saw wins for Robertstown over Ballykelly; Kill over Athgarvan while Grange were too strong for Cappagh.
In hurling, Maynooth advance to Intermediate decider.
We look ahead to this weekend's programme with the SHC semi-finals and the SFC and IFC Relegation finals taking centre stage.
Naas Ladies advance to intermediate semi-final.
Ironwoman Arianne, sets herself a host of endurance events.
Eddie Reddy Memorial another great success at Mondello.
Gold and Silver for Setanta boxers at Euro finals.
Community Games success for Kildare at Arts and Culture finals.
Cúl Camps: we visit Sarsfields and Kill GAA camps.
Golf: Newbridge golfer Callum Duane excels at U16 Italian Championship.
Cill Dara Ladies on the march.
Picture Special from Millicent Captain's Prize.
Pitch and Putt: Ryston Scratch Cup produced the goods.
Racing: Willie McCreery and Billy Lee in fine from.
KDFL: Caragh Celtic advance in Cup after hard-fough derby.
Plus all the soccer round-up, news, views, results, fixtures and up-to-date table.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Concerned residents who attended the public meeting last month regarding proposed modular homes in Newbridge. The meeting resulted in the creation of the LHD Action Group.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.