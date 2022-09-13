Confey send Round Towers into intermediate football as they retain senior status

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Relegation Final

Confey 1-10

Round Towers 0-8

It was the final that all senior teams want to avoid — the relegation decider of the Joe Mallon Motors SFC Championship and this time around it was two teams that had failed to produce the good throughout this campaign and thus ended up in Saturday's decider.

At the long whistle there were no disputes, no arguments as Round Towers well soundly defeated by a Confey side that looked more prepared, showed much more endeavour and in the end had five points to spare.

Towers don't have to look too far to see where their problems were, it was the same throughout the season, an inability to rack up a decent score line and in this case, even in a relegation final, eight points was never going to be enough to stave off the inevitable.

Confey on the other hand looked more dangerous throughout and in fairness played some decent football at times.

Matthew Kelly opened the scoring for The Towers, converting a mark, before Niall Carney saw his point attempt come off the upright and cleared.

A minute later though Ciaran Lyons had the sides level with a fine long range effort.

Joe Kilbane picked up an early yellow before Fergal McGeough edged Confey in front with a point and soon after Confey put their first real stamp on proceedings when a short-kick out went astray, James Gately gained possession and set up McGeough who palmed to the net to make it 1-2 to 0-1 after 12 minutes.

Two wides did nothing for the Towers' cause and when David Slattery did one of his trade mark solos ending with a fine point.

Yellow cards were picked up by Jason O'Brien and Ian Devane, in separate incidents, before Matthew Kelly converted a free as Towers enjoyed one of their few good spells.

Points from Neil Scanlon, a fine free after Mark Waters made a brilliant catch and when Cathal Daffy set up David Kelly the lead was back to two points.

Before the break James Gately pointed to leave the Confey leading at the break 1-4 to 0-4.

James Gately extended the lead on the resumption but Towers responded well with three points on the trot from Jason O'Brien, Neil Scanlon (free) and Matthew Kelly (free) to cut the lead back to a single points with 37 minutes on the clock.

It looked like anyone's game at that stage but it was Confey who upped their game having come out of a bit a slumber, something we have seen on a few occasions this season.

Points from Brian Grimes and James Gately extended the lead, mid-way through, to three points again.

Another three points confirmed their superiority and with Towers only adding one more point there was no disputing the better side, Confey retaining their senior status on a final score line of 1-10 to 0-8.

James Gately picked up a late black card while Conor Dennehy did likewise, already on a yellow, so a red but nether had any influence on the result.

Scorers

Confey, Fergal McGeough 1-1, James Gately 0-3 (1 free), David Slattery 0-2, Brian Grimes 0-2, Niall Carney 0-1, Ciaran Lyons 0-1.

Round Towers, Matthew Kelly 0-4 (2 frees, mark), Neil Scanlon 0-2 (2 frees), David Kelly 0-1, Jason O'Brien 0-1.

CONFEY: Colin Heeney; Aiden Crean, Colm Chan, Niall Carney; Ian Devane, Conor Dennehy, David Slattery; Ciaran Lyons, Paul Divilly; Niall Cawley, Joe Kilbane, Brian Grimes; Fergal McGeough, James Gately, Connor Jennings. Subs: Eoin Dennehy for Fergal McGeough (50 minutes); Paddy Griffin for Niall Cawley (54 minutes); Ben O'Boyle for Brian Grimes (58 minutes); Andrew Breslin for Ian Devane (61 minutes).

ROUND TOWERS: Conor English; Robbie Burke, Michael Joyce, Liam McDonald; David Kelly, Niall Fleming, Jack O'Neill; Mark Waters, Cathal Daffy; Evan Flynn, DJ Flynn, Aaron McConville; Mathew Kelly, Jason O'Brien, Neil Scanlon. Subs: Stephen Comerford for Jack O'Neill (34 minutes); Davy O'Neill for Niall Fleming (34 minutes); Danny Kelly for Aaron McConville (46 minutes); Jason Dunne for DJ Flynn (53 minuets).

REFEREE: Billy O'Connell.