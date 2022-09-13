Search

13 Sept 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Tommy Callaghan

13 Sept 2022 1:08 PM

While Naas senior hurlers march on to another final, there was a shock in the second semi-final when favourites Celbridge, were sensationally beaten by Maynooth. We carry full reports of both games, with reaction from the relevant managers.

Ballyteague knock out favourites Leixlip in the IFC quarter-final while Sallins got the better of Allenwood.

There were wins for Éire Óg Corra Choill and Naas in the SHC 'A' semi-finals.

In the intermediate hurling decider Broadford took the title and will now move up to Senior 'A' come 2023, we carry extensive report and picture coverage along with the Junior final where Éire Óg CC were too strong for Wolfe Tones.

Two relegation football finals were decided last weekend, in senior Confey retain senior status while Round Towers are relegated while in the IFC grade, St Kevin's survive a late Milltown rally, full report son both games.

Boxing: European title opportunity for Eric Donovan

Soccer: Clonmullion crash out of Cup while Coill Dubh are too strong for Naas; all that and full round-up includng results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

Kilcullen's Freddie Mitchell chosen for top FAI Award.

Racing: Longines Irish Champions weekend at Leopardstown and the Curragh.

Golf: Athy 6-year-old golf sensation wins Gary Player Trophy; all the results of the week; including Pitch and Putt Captain's prize from Athgarvan plus picture special from Raheens GAA Annual Golf Classic.

Rugby: Naas defeat Newbridge in the Hosie Cup semi-final.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

