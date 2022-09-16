Naas' James Roe aims for Sportscar glory in Italy

Naas' James Roe Jr takes on a new challenge this weekend as he travels to Vallelunga in Italy to compete in the third round of the Italian GT Endurance 2022 Championship.

The Indy Lights driver will join Imperiale Racing, driving a Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 Evo alongside Sebastian Balthasar (GER) and Riccardo Ponzio (ITA). Roe tested with the team recently at Vallelunga and showed great pace and the Co. Kildare man is confident ahead of this weekend's action.

The 4.085 meters of the circuit of Vallelunga is a technical layout and will be a stimulating challenge for team and drivers alike The circuit is often used by the Federation ACI Sport for tutoring sessions for young talents due to its challenging nature. After the start, a short straight leads into the Curva Grande and into a very fast part including the two Cimini and Campagnano corners. The layout gets more technical towards the Soratte and the mid part before the Roma right-hander finally rejoins the pit straight.

James said: "I am looking forward to the weekend. For sure it's something different but the test went well and the team have already achieved a podium this year. All of my racing in recent times has been stateside so it's great to be back in Europe, and nobody is more passionate about motorsport than the Italians! This weekend I race in memory of Jamie Williamson, Topcon executive VP, who passed away suddenly last week."