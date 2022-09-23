Naas manager Tom Mullally relaxed ahead of Kildare SHC final against Maynooth

Relaxed is the only way to describe Naas manager, Tom Mullally following his sides' comfortable win over Clane to book a place in the SHC decider as the boys from the county town go seeking their fourth title in a row.

While Maynooth, management, players and fans were, understandably, over the moon reaching the decider, Naas boss, and all connected with the side were taking it all in their stride.

In many respects Mullally was playing down, as much as he could, the win over Clane.

We did a good job in the first half acknowledged the Carlow man, adding “in fairness to Clane they asked questions of us in the second and kept pushing to the very end.

The Naas boss said he felt that “Maynooth have settled very quickly into senior hurling” adding “they have improved month on month this season and in terms of form they are probably the form team of the county, in terms of hurling at this point in time and I think they will be a huge battle for us.”

Insisting that he, or Naas, would not be looking beyond the final, the man who led his side to All-Ireland success last season added “that is all both we, and Maynooth, have at the moment is a county final day and no doubt both of us will prepare diligently, both of us will be expecting to bring our best game to the final but Maynooth showed us the second half the last day just what they will bring to the county final which will put us under a lot of pressure.”

The championship is always a journey added the Naas manager “we feel privileged to be in the 2022 county final and really that is all that matters to us at this stage.”