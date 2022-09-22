Search

22 Sept 2022

This weekend's Kildare football league fixtures

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

22 Sept 2022 1:20 PM

Friday

FAI Junior Cup Rd 1
(10 mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Coill Dubh AFC (Sen) v Ballycane Celtic FC, Cusack Park, 7.45pm,

Saturday

FAI Junior Cup Rd 1
(10 mins EW ET & Penatly Rule apply)
Coill Dubh AFC (Div 1) v Temple Villa AFC, Cusack Pk, 7.30pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup Final
(Straight to penalties if level at full time)
Celbridge Town AFC v Newbridge Town FC, Doctors rd, Clane, 5pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Shield Final
(Straight to penalties)
Leixlip United FC v Monasterevin AFC, Killina rd, Allenwood, 5pm,

KDFL Under 20 Division
Naas United FC v Caragh Celtic FC, Jigginstown, 4pm,
Suncroft AFC v Clane United FC, Comm Grds, 2pm,
Rathangan AFC v SPWFC, Canal rd, 2pm,
Derry Rovers FC v Moone Celtic FC, Brians Park, 2pm,
Newbridge United FC (Idle)

Sunday

FAI Junior Cup Rd 1
(10 mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Mountmellick United FC v Clane United FC, Conor Davis Park, 12noon, Local,
Suncroft AFC v Rathangan AFC, Comm Grds, 11am,
Coolraine FC v SPWFC, Durrow, Tullamore, 1pm, Local,
Melville FC OFF Old Fort Celtic, Sarsfields Park, 2pm, Local, (Fix TBC)
Castle Villa AFC v Portlaoise AFC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm,
Willow Park FC v Athy Town AFC, DPD Park, 11am, Local,
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Cup Final
(10 mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Monasterevin AFC v Sallins Celtic FC, Avondale, Kilcullen, 2pm,

KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Quarter Final)
(10 mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Old Fort Celtic FC v Clonmullion AFC, Ballyroan, 2pm,

Georgina Donnelly Premier Cup (Semi Final)
(10 mins EW ET & Penalty Rule apply)
Straffan AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Lodge Pk, 11am,

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Arlington FC v Caragh Celtic FC, Castle Park, 11am,
Sallins Celtic FC (idle)

Hoey Spar Moorefield Div 1
Naas AFC v St Anthonys Youths FC, Naas SC, 11am,
Moone Celtic FC (idle)

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
Kildare Town AFC v Arlington FC, Rathbride rd, 11am,
Clonmullion AFC v Moone Celtic, M O Neill Pk, 2pm,

