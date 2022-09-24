Search

24 Sept 2022

Kildare GAA: Clane through to SFC decider

Tom Cribbin's team pull clear in second half

Kildare GAA: Clane

Clane's Brian McLoughlin

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

24 Sept 2022 6:39 PM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Clane are through to this season's Joe Mallon SFC decider having had an impressive four point win over Athy at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.

Clane, against the run of play, led at the break by one 0-5 to 0-4.

However on the resumption the boys in white took command and a goal from Sam Reilly in the 35 minute sent them on their way.

Athy rarely thretened after than and while they got a late goal through James McGrath in the 62 minute it is Clane who march on too the final in two weeks time and a meeting with champions Naas.

Final score: Clane 1-12 Athy 1-8.

Scorers: Clane, Brian McLoughlin 0-4 (2 frees), Sam Reilly 1-1, Adam Fanning 0-3, Sam McCormack 0-2, Harry O'Neill 0-1, Shane O'Sullivan 0-1 (free).

Athy, Niall Kelly 0-5 (5 frees), James McGrath 1-0, James Eaton 0-1 (45), Paudie Behan 0-1, Paschal Connell 0-1,

