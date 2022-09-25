Search

25 Sept 2022

Kildare's Eric Donovan new EU Super Featherweight champ

Athy man comes through a tough bruising 12 round bout with a unamious verdict

Eric Donovan with the EBU European Union belt after defeating Khalil El Hadri in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

25 Sept 2022 9:44 AM

Eric Donovan, Athy, has been crowned the EBU European Union belt after defeating Khalil El Hadri in their EBU European Union super-featherweight bout at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday night.

The five times Ireland champion took the title after what was described as a bruising 12-round bout at the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

The Athy man had to survive a fourth round count after being caught by his French opponent.

With courage and determination Donovan fought back, with brilliant rounds in the 7th and 9th but then had to survive a very tough 10th round.

With both boxers expecting to get the verdict after the final bell it was Donovan who got the nod from the judges to be crowned the new European Union super heavyweight champions after a battle described as 'ferocious.'

