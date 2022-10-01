Kildare GAA: Straffan crowned junior champions

Straffan were crowned Junior Football champions of Kildare this afternoon following an eight point win over neighbours Kill, at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.

While Straffan were undoubtedly the best side on the day the winning margin was somewhat flattering and when one considers the goal chances Kill made, and failed to take through some top class goalkeeping from Matthew Duggan, the end result could have been a lot tighter.

Kill led at the break, having played with the help of stiffish breeze, but only by one, 0-8 to 0-7 but it was an opportunistic goal from former county star Rob Kelly that gave the winners the edge after a short kick-out went to Kelly who duly returned it to the empty net.

From there on Kill were chasing but despite a few scares Straffan held out to capture their first junior title since 2014.

Scorers: Straffan, John Treacy 1-4, Rory Power 0-4 (1 free), Rob Kelly 1-2, Austin Allen 0-3 (1 free), Aaron Kiernan 0-1, Andy O'Neill 0-1.Kill, Paul Kiernan 0-6 (3 frees), Carl Lennox 0-3, Alan wren 0-1, Dara Challoner 0-1, Stephen Rowley 0-1, Gary Moran 0-1.



STRAFFAN: Matthew Duggan; Mike Tracey, Niall Devane, Alan Byrne; Ed Neenan, Cian Gaynor, Rory Byrne; Tom Donovan, John Tracey; Liam O'Donavan, Rory Power, Sean O'Connor; Rob Kelly, Austin Allen, Andy O'Neill. Subs: Aaron Kiernan for Andy O'Neil (12 minutes); Brian Tracey for Liam O'Donovan (46 minutes); Paul O'Donovan for Sean O'Connor (62 minutes).



KILL: Mike Jones; Chris McCarthy, Justin Halligan, Luke Purcell; Derry Lenehan, Kevin Corrigan, Fionn Doyle; Dara Challoner, Stephen Rowley; Jack Healy, Alan Wren, Cian Lawlor; Carl Lennox, Stephen O'Leary, Paul Kirwan. Subs: James Lawlor for Fionn Doyle (18 minutes); Matthew Ryan for Jack Healy (36 minutes); Robbie Hughes for Dara Chhalloner (42 minutes); Gary Moran for Alan Wren (45 minutes).

REFEREE: Henry Barrett.