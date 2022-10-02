Search

02 Oct 2022

Kildare GAA: Ballyteague take intermediate after thriller

Jimmy Hyland star man for The Larks

Kildare GAA: Ballyteague take intermediate after thriller

Glen Thorpe, Ballyteague, clears his lines from Paul Fitzgerald Castledermot

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

02 Oct 2022 6:07 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

4

Ballyteague were crowned intermediate champions of Kildare after defeating Castledermot in an epic final at St Conleth's Park this afternoon.

The winners dominated the opening half and led  1-9 to 0-4 at the break with Jimmy Hyland leading the charge with seven points.

However Castledermot hit back in the second half, a goal from Gavin Farrell saw them narrow the gap before taking the lead but Ballyteague stuck with it and regained the lead to go one ahead as we reached the long whistle before a goal in the dying minutes from Fionn Murphy wrapped it up.

Final score Ballyteague 2-13 Castledermot 1-12.

Scorers: Ballyteague, Jimmy Hyland 0-9 (3 frees, 2 marks), Seamus Hanafin 1-1, Fionn Murphy 1-2, Brian McGrath 0-1.

Castledermot, Gavin Keating 0-5 (1 free, 1 mark), Gavin Farrell 1-0, David Keating 0-1, Conor Nolan 0-2, Barry Nolan 0-1, Pladdy Whelan 0-1, Emmet go'Keeffe 0-1, John Joe Mahon 0-1.


BALLYTEAGUE: Derrick Mooney; Paraic Hanley, David Randles, Ryan Webb; Glen Thorpe, Donal Dempsey, Gary Nugent; Seamus Hanafin, Gerry Melia; Fionn Murphy, Stephen Ennis, Jimmy Hyland; Cian Loughlin, Tommy Callan, Brian McGrath.Subs: Cathal Hanafin for Tommy Callan (40 minutes); Conor Hanley for Cian Loughlin n(50 minutes); Niall Moran for Stephen Ennis (65 minutes).


CASTLEDERMOT: Anthony Lawlor; Thomas Murphy, Oisin Nolan, Barry Nolan; Billy O'Gorman, Bryan Nolan, James O'Reilly; Gavin Farrell, David Keating; Conor Nolan, Pauric Murphy, Gavin Keating; John Joe Mahon, Emmet O'Keeffe, Paul Fitzgerald. Subs: Paddy Whelan for Paul Fitzgerald (half-time); David Dooley for James O'Reilly (half-time); William Kelly for John Joe Mahon (56 minutes); Niall Dooley for Thomas Murphy (65 mijutes).

REFEREE: Conor Daly.

WEEKEND RESULTS: 

Tom Cross Transport JFC final  2022

Straffan 2-15 Kill 0-13.

U23 'A' Hurling Semi-final

Maynooth 5-22 Clane 1-5.

Manguard Plus Minor B Football final

Athy 0-00 Clane 0-00.

Manguard Plus Mior C Football final

Oliver Plunkett's 1-9 Confey 0-4.

Joe Fox Plant Hire Reserve C football  semi-finals

Moorefield 1-12 St Kevin's 1-7;

Celbridge 2-9 Naas 1-7.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media