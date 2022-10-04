Kildare GAA: Oliver Plunketts claim Minor 'C' Championship with win over Confey

Manguard Plus Minor 'C' final 2022

St Oliver Plunketts 1-9

Confey 0-4

St Oliver Plunketts became the Manguard Plus Minor C football champions with a comfortable eight point victory over a Confey who never rose to the heights of their semi final victory over Sallins.

Confey lined out in a white jersey with a white number which made it impossible to read from the press box and this reporter had to make his way pitch side to try get a better view.

In a game that took eleven minutes to come to life It was Plunketts who settled best and this Ballymore and Two Mile House amalgamation had hit 1-3 before the 20th minute.

Max Barry opened the scoring after 11 before the impressive Callum Barrett hit 1-2.Barrett was causing all sorts of problems for the Confey defence and when Seamus Kelleher kicked a long free towards Barrett he quickly rounded Tim Mullaney to score a great goal.

Confey did respond with a pointed Nathan McCreanor free to get on the scoreboard just before the break.

Oliver Plunketts lead 1-3 to 0-1 as Damien Whelan brought the half to a close.

Confey came out for the second half with a pep in their step and it was Nathan McCreanor who pointed his second free to reduce the gap to four. Their effort petered out as quick as it started and three points from Daniel Clarke with two and Callum Barrett moved Oliver Plunketts seven ahead at the end of the third quarter.

McCreanor with his third free and a long range effort from Oisin Maher reduced the gap again but that was as close as Confey could get.

The closing nine minutes saw Confey throw everything at Plunketts but solid defensive work inspired by Des Horan and Seamus Kelleher kept Peter Kelly's men in the driving seat.

Two pointed Sam Fahey frees and a point from substitute Kyran Doyle secured a 1-9 to 0-4 victory for Oliver Plunketts.

A late black card for Alan Winders failed to dampen the spirit and the final whistle was greeted with jubilant scenes from the Ballymore and Two Mile House supporters.

Some excellent performances on the Plunketts team and their ability to use the ball better and to kick good scores got them over the line.

Confey will know that it was maybe the occasion that got to them but the hard work in the club will soon be rewarded based on previous rounds in the championship.

CONFEY: Rhys McDonnell; Cian Loughlin, Tim Mullaney, Neil O'Toole; Nathan McCreanor 0-3 (3 frees), Andrew Moore, Philip Hallinan; Brian Keane, Ryan McMahon; Aodan Jordan, Oisin Maher 0-1, Conor O'Sullivan; Ben Hourihane, James Flanagan, Brian Johnston. Subs: Sean Slattery for Andrew Moore (19 minutes); Robin Breslin for Brian Johnson (35 minutes); Dylan Shields for Neil O'Toole (43 minutes); Jack O'Rahilly for Sean Slattery (54 minutes);Sean Loughlin for Conor O'Sullivan (59 minutes).

ST OLIVER PUNKETSSS: Billy Corcoran; Luke Devlin, Des Horan, Daniel Gallagher; David Grant, Seamus Kelleher, Charlie O'Boyle; Max Barry 0-1, Rowan Finnegan; Conor Burke, Christian Barry, Brian Gilroy; Daniel Clarke 0-2, Callum Barrett 1-3, Sam Fahey 0-2 (2 frees). Subs: Alan Winders for Christian Barry (45 minutes); Conor Keogh for Conor Burke (50 minutes); Kyran Doyle 0-1 for Daniel Clarke (56 minutes); Ed Choiseul for David Grant (60 minutes); Thomas O'Connor for Brian Gilroy (60 minutes).

REFEREE: Damien Whelan.