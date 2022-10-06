Motorspsort: Kildare's James Roe returns to action this weekend

Having already tasted success in his debut GT season, Naas, Co. Kilare driven James Roe Jr returns to the famous Monza circuit this weekend for the final found of the Italian GT Endurance series.
Roe and his longtime commercial partner Topcon Positioning Group once again team up with the Imperiale racing team and James will drive their #9 Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 Evo and will be joined by team mates Sebastian Balthasar (GER) and Riccardo Ponzio (ITA)
James Roe Jr: "I'm looking foreward to returning to Monza. Our pace has been good this season and I am enjoying the Endurance races - teamwork and strategy are crucial and we will be pushing hard to ensure we have the best of both this weekend."
The program of the weekend:
Friday, October 7 > Free Practice 13:50
Saturday, October 8 > Free Practice 10:30; Qualifying 17:05
Sunday, October 9 > Race at 14:40
Where to watch the race:
ACI Sport TV (Ch 228 SKY)
facebook.com/cigranturismo
www.acisport.it/CIGT
www.motorsport.tv
facebook.com/ imperialeracingofficial
facebook.com/acisporttv
