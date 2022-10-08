Search

08 Oct 2022

Kildare GAA: Larries take Reserve B title

Friday and Saturday results

Kildare GAA: Friday and Saturday

Kilcullen's Ronan Toft puts in a tackle on Andrew May TMH in the Joe Fox Plant Hire Reserve D final in Hawkfield on Friday evening. Photo: Michael Andserson

Tommy Callaghan

08 Oct 2022 6:18 PM

In the Reserve B final, played at  Hawkfield on Saturday St Laurence's defeated Johnstownbridge by two points in an enertaining game at Hawkfield.

Johnstownbridge looked to be in a strong position leading by two mid-way therough, but a late burst from The Larries saw them over the line.

Meanwhile on Friday evening in the  Reserve C decider Celbridge defeat Moorefield while in the D final, Two Mile Hous had too much for Kilcullen.

On Saturday afternoon in St Conleth's Park, the Mangurard Plus Minor 'D' final resulted in a win for Kill over Suncroft while in the E decider between Ellistown and  St Kevin's the game ended in a draw and the sides will have to  meet again.

RESULTS:

2022 Manguard Plus Minor 'B' Football final

St Laurence's 0-11 Johnstownbridge 0-9.

2022 Manguard Plus Minor 'D' Football final

Kill 3-15 Suncroft 1-13.

2022 Manguard Plus Minor 'E' Football final

Ellistown 2-11 St Kevin's 2-11.

2022 Joe Fox Plant Hire Reserve 'C' Football final

Celbridge 2-10 Moorefield 1-10.

2022 Joe Fox Plant Hire Reserve 'D' Football final

Two Mile House 0-12 Kilcullen 1-3.

