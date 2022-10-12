Kildare student to compete in Horseware Ireland Student Derby at the Curragh

Maynooth University student Ben Harvey will compete in this years Horseware Ireland Student Derby. The Derby held its inaugural race in 2021 is returning to the Curragh on the October 26.

The race was the first of its kind featuring top riders from 12 universities of the European Student Horseracing Federation (ESHF), competing over the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby track of 12 furlongs (2400 metres). This year will see the introduction of riders from France, Sweden, Norway, Italy, Switzerland, Spain and Hungary after a very successful first run.

The race was created to promote the sport of racing amongst young people throughout Europe and will see riders from 20 universities competing against each other for the chance to be crowned Europe’s best student jockey. Through this partnership, Horseware Ireland continues to support the next generation of riders who are paving the way at the highest level of equine sports. As the world’s most trusted producer of horse rugs, Horseware Ireland are setting the pace in innovation and strive to promote the sport for talented young riders throughout the globe.

The race, which will be the final test of a seven race programme starting at 1.05pm, will feature premier riders from the horse racing and equestrian societies of Trinity College Dublin, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University College Dublin, Munster Technological University, University College Cork, University of Limerick, National University of Ireland Galway, Maynooth University, University of Nottingham, Zurich University of Education, ESCP Business School, University of Cologne, University of San Pablo CEU, Royal Agricultural University, Newcastle University, University of Exeter, Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences, Pazmany Peter Catholic University, and University of Stockholm. The victorious jockey shall receive a €5,000 prize fund which will be donated to the charity of the winning rider's choice.

In addition, there will be plenty of off track activities to keep students entertained during the afternoon including live music, giveaways and special offers.

Robert Riley Dargan, Founder & Chairman of the ESHF said, "We are delighted to once again host this race which would not be possible without the continued support of Horseware Ireland, the Curragh Racecourse, Equine Medirecord, and the other Chairmen and Chairwomen of the ESHF. I would particularly like to thank Patrick Barlow and Evan Arkwright as without them this race would not be possible. We continue to be amazed by what the team has been able to achieve and look forward to doing our part in helping promote our great sport of horse racing to future generations."

Evan Arkwright, Racing Manager of the Curragh Racecourse said, “The Curragh is delighted to host the second running of the Horseware Ireland Student Derby. The impressive lineup of riders from nine individual countries highlights how the race has gained a significant international profile in a very short space of time and is already established as a much sought after prize. We hope many students from all the colleges taking part will be at the races to support their representative and we ultimately hope they gain an interest in horse racing to encourage them to attend regularly.”

Mark Saunders, CEO of Horseware Ireland said, “Following the success of the inaugural race last year, we at Horseware Ireland are proud to continue to nurture the love of the sport amongst students of all backgrounds and interests and to provide a platform for the next generation of riders who are paving the way to discover the opportunities that await.”

Students will be able to buy discounted tickets for €5 by going online using the link: https://www.curragh.ie/curragh-student-derby-day-2022