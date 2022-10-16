Search

16 Oct 2022

Kildare Racing: Massive win for Naas owner in American Grand National

Bargin buy Hewick wins emphatically

Kildare Racing: Massive win for Naas owner in American Grand National

Naas man TJ McDonald, owner of American Grand National winner, Hewick

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

16 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Another fairytale victory for the Shark Hanlon trained Hewick who landed the $250,000 American Grand National at Far Hills on Saturday evening.

Owned by TJ McDonnell of the well-known Naas GAA family, Hewick, the money-on favourted came home some ten lengths ahead of the field to add to his big win at Durham National at Sedgefield, with wins in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and the Galway Plate subsequently elevating the TJ McDonald-owned gelding to an official rating of 167.

Last time out at Listowel Hewick looked to be on his way to landing the Kerry Grand National when he took a last fence fall but soon after that set-back trainer Hanlon said he was targetting the American Grand National, all gong well, and that is what he did and what a performance he put up to win coming away.

The real stroy of this animal is the fact he was bought for some €800 and has now landed some €500,000 in prizemoney following his win in Far Hills, New Jersey on Saturday.

“Everyone was saying that the trip was too short and we were maybe wrong to come here" said his trainer, adding  "but this horse has an awful lot more pace than people think he has. He proved that at Galway and he definitely proved that today.”

Successful jockey Jordan Gainford added: “He’s a relentless horse to gallop. The second one down the back the first time, there was a bit of sun on it and he came out of my hands a little bit, but after that he was foot perfect and for it to all go to plan is just brilliant" added the overjoyed pilot.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media