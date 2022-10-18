Search

18 Oct 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

18 Oct 2022 1:20 PM

Eadestown Ladies advance to Leinster Club semi-final following a one point win over Portlaoise, full report and picture coverage.

Lilies pull short straw in 2023 Leinster SFC Championship.

Reports from the U23 Football Championship as Raheens defeat Sarsfields while Athy get the better of Naas; wins also for Allenwood and Moorefield.

Ellistown tops in Minor E final replay.

Racing: Massive win for Naas owner TJ McDonald as Hewick captures the American Grand National, full report and reaction from the winning camp.

Rugby: Naas let it slip in AIL as Sean O'Brien makes his debut. Athy hit back against all the odds at Cill Dara. North Kildare too strong for Newbrige.

Two page picture special as Milltown GAA celebrate massive win 50 years ago.

Golf: All the results from the fairways; Massive win for Naas' Jonathan Yates. Athy Lady President's picture special.

Pitch and Putt: Report and all the results from Annual Shortgrass competition.

Racing: Jamie Powell's great run continues with more success.

Dogs: Barry's Turbo hits overdrive at Newbridge.

KDFL: Boyne header snatches last gasp victory for Straffan in thriller; Clane advance in FAI Junior Cup; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

Community Games: more success for young athletes, AGM this week.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media