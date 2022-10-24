World swimming bronze for Kildare's Eoghan Ashe

Eoghan Ashe, Straffan
Huge congratulations to Eoghan Ashe (19) from Straffan who arrived home from Albuferia in Portugal with a World Bronze medal.
It was the 10th Word DS Swimming Championships. Eoghan is the only Kildare man on the Ireland team.
This is Eoghan’s first year as a senior and he swam in the 50m and 100m Freestyle and the 50m and 100m Butterfly and in 6 relays (Boys and Mixed) obtaining PBs. In total 9 athletes represented Ireland 5 men and 4 ladies.
Eoghan is a member of the Curragh Swim Team and he trains each week and receives huge support and encouragement from the coaches and all his fellow swimmers.
