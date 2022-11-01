Kildare: Celbridge AC's Martin Hoare wins national title at Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Martin Hoare (Celbridge AC) became the national men’s marathon champion at the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Sunday October 30. Hoare who finished seventh overall was the first Irish man across the line in a personal best time of 2:20:21. The 35-year-old accountant was thrilled with his performance. “It’s amazing. To be honest I didn’t really think it was possible today. I said I’d just go with the pace and see where I ended up. About halfway through, I felt strong, and it started breaking up a bit. We got to nineteen miles, and I pushed on.” He added: “I didn’t really think I was going to be national champion; this is a dream.”

Secondary school teacher Conor Gallagher of St. Malachy’s AC won national silver in what was only his second ever marathon (2:22:56), while just three years after a serious accident Croghan AC’s Sean Hehir won bronze (2:24:19).

Speaking about the race Hoare said, “I made my break at 19 miles. Just before Milltown I saw my brother and I had in my mind that if I was there, I was going to kick up the hill, that’s what I did and I never looked back. “My mother volunteered this year at the bag drop, it was great to have her at the finish line. “I’m very lucky, I have a great employer that really supports me. My wife and kids do everything for me, they let me go out the door every day and completely support me. I wouldn’t be here without them.

He added that his coach Brendan Hackett has backed him all the way, “I’ve been with Brendan for five years. I went through a lot of tough times; I had a lot of injuries and Brendan just stuck by me. He stuck by me for about three years listening to me complaining about having another stress fracture, another broken bone and he just kept building me. I think Covid has really benefitted me in letting me train on my own without pushing for racing. He (Hackett) just gave me so much strength and self-resilience.

“I started running in 2007, my brother was doing the marathon and I jumped in with him. I was a football player for Maynooth, and I just stared running from there. I have a great group of friends; we ran together, and we kept chipping away. I’ve got town to 2:20 now so we’ll see where I can get too next. “I’ve two young kids, four and three, so they had me up at 4:30am. The hour change didn’t do much for me. I was literally playing Lego until 8am when I left the house. “The class in the field was unbelievable, so many past champions and up-and-coming guys. I just got lucky today. I hit form at the right time, and I was able to push on, it’s amazing.”

Taoufik Allam of Morrocco was the overall winner of the Irish Life Dublin Marathon in what was only his second ever marathon, the 33-year-old knocked over two minutes off his personal best, crossing the line in a time of two hours, eleven minutes, and thirty seconds. Allam made his move at the 35k mark to break clear of Ethiopian pair Ashenafi Boja (2:13:58) and Birhanu Teshome (2:14:25) on what was a near perfect morning for marathon running. Allam expressed his delight after the race. Nigist Muluneh (Ethiopia) took the women’s title in an impressive time of 2:28.31. This was an improvement of over one minute on her previous personal best set in Madrid early this year. Compatriot Hawi Alemu Negeri who had kept Muluneh company for most of the race finished second (2:29:33), with Courtney McGuire (Clonmel AC) crossing the line third (2:32:50).

Thousands returned to streets with a record number at the starting line of the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions with hundreds of thousands of supporters lining the route to cheer on runners of all abilities. This year saw the addition of the Purple Mile organised by title sponsor Irish Life to give runners that extra support as they run their last mile into Merrion Square and cross the finish line, completing the 26.2 miles.

Results: 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon

Men

1 T Allam (Morocco) 2:11:30

2 A Boja (Ethiopia) 2:13:58

3 B Teshome (Ethiopia) 2:14:25

Women:

1 N Muluneh (Ethiopia) 2:28:31

2 H-A Negeri (Ethiopia) 2:29:33

3 C McGuire (Clonmel AC) 2:32:50

National Results

Men:

1 M Hoare (Celbridge AC) 2:20:21

2 C Gallagher (St. Malachy’s AC) 2:22:56

3 S Hehir (Croghan AC) 2:24:19

Women:

1 C McGuire (Clonmel AC) 2:32:50

2 A-M McGlynn (Letterkenny AC) 2:33:46

3 G Ganiel (North Belfast Harriers) 2:42:15