Kildare's Eric Donovan bows out

"After a lot of consideration and discussion with my family I have decided to hang up the gloves."

The words of Athy boxer Eric Donovan who has just brought down the curtain on a glittering amateur and professional career.

In his statement the popular Donovan said "after 30 years in the game, I am finally content with my achievements in the ring."

And what a career it has been.

Five times Ireland elite champion who turned professional back in 2016, crowned his career in his last bout when defeating France's Khalil El Hadri in September to be crowned EU Super Featherweight champion, a victory he described as his "crowning glory."

In total Eric won 16 of his 18 pro fights, losing just the one and that to double gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez.

"So many people people helped me along the way" said his statement, adding "coaches, cut-men, sparring partners, professional support personel, sponsors and all my supporters."