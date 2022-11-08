Search

08 Nov 2022

Kildare: Carl Lennox his three goals as Naas CBS advance

Bosco Cup holders put down a firm marker in Schools 'A'

Kildare: Carl Lennox his three goals as Naas CBS advance

Carl Lennox hit 3-5 as Naas CBS advance in Bro Bosco Cup

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

08 Nov 2022 5:31 PM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Holders of the Bro Bosco Cup, Naas CBS, booked their place in the knock-out stages of the Leinster Schools 'A' Senior Football championship with a comprehensive victory over Marist College, Athlone, at Naas GAA Headquarters this afternoon (Tuesday November 8).

Star of the show was Kill man, Carl Lennox who hit 3-5 in a brilliant display while Ryan Sinkey was also very impressive with his six point total.

And while Naas were by far the strongest on the day the final score line is somewhat harsh on the Athloneside  who conceded 4-3 in the final 13 minutes or so.

Playing against the stiffish breeze the home side, through the influential Ryan Sinkey opened with a fine point, Carl Lennox added a free before Sinkey added his second.

Athlone opened on nine minutes from their best player on their side, full-forward Bobby Nugent. However it was Naas who dominated most of that opening half with some fine individual displays and fine score-taking.

By half-time the home side had opened a six point lead, 0-9 to 0-3 and with the breeze in their backs for the second half, it looked ominous for the Athlone side.

In fairness to the visitors they did better in the opening third quarter and while they still trailed 0-11 to 0-5 they were certainly more in the game.

Two more points from Carl Lennox pushed out the lead and while Luke O'Connell replied for the Westmeath side Naas turned up the heat big-time from here to the end saw them score 4-3 with Kill's Karl Lennox hitting three goals (two of those came inside two minutes of each other).

Marist tried hard to the end but had no answer for Naas who put down a firm marker they are the team to beat once again in this Leinster Senior 'A' Football Championship.

Final score: Naas CBS 4-17 Marist College Athlone 0-7.

Scorers: Naas CBS, Carl Lennox 3-5 (2 frees, mark), Ryan Sinkey 0-6 (1 free), Stephen Kelly 1-0, Fionn McCarthy 0-2, Austin Brennan 0-1, Evan O'Brien 0-1, Callum Barrett 0-1 (penalty), Fionn Ryan 0-1.


Marist Athlone, Bobby Nugent 0-5 (4 frees), Ben Donegan 0-1, Johnny Martin 0-1.


NAAS CBS: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Niall Cramer (Raheens), Charlie Murphy (Naas), Evan O'Brien (Naas); Daniel Hamill (Raheens), Eoin Lawlor (Naas), Finn Ryan (Kill); Austin Brennan (Blessington, Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); Fionn McCarthy (Raheens), Carl Lennox (Kill), Daire Gilmartin (Raheens); Stephen Kelly (Sallins), Callum Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Ryan Sinkey (Naas). Subs: Tom Kelly (Naas) for Evan O'Brien; Damian McGuirk (Naas) for Finn Ryan; Des Horan (Ballymore Eustace) for Ryan Sinkey; Liam O'Reilly (Naas) for Charlie Murphy.


MARISTS COLLEGE ATHLONE: Luke Nicholson; Jack Mulvill, Michael Henry, Owen McNamara; Piaras Bohan, Tadhg Baker, Killian Redmond; Luke O'Connell, Ben Donegan; Daire O'Connor, Andrew Stuart Trainor, Daniel Reid; Oisin Shortall, Bobby Nugent, Kealan Connell. Subs: Johnny Martin for Daniel Reid; Shane Harrington for Kealan Connell; Kailin Blessing for Luke Nicholson.

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media