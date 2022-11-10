Kildare GAA: Positivity all round as cash rolls in

It's been a while since we were last at a Kildare county board monthly meeting but that was put right last Tuesday as the November gathering — the final such event prior to Annual Congress which will take place at The Osprey Hotel, Naas on Wednesday December 7 — was held at The Birds' Nest, St Conleth's Park.

It was like we were never away.

There were nearly as many apologies as there were delegates (and top table) personnel present.

Chairman Mick Gorman, went through the agenda quicker than you know who lasted in No. 10.

There was, however, no shortage of good news.

Some very good news.

Some particularly good news especially on the financial front.

And even on the St Conleth's Park re-development, if you don't mind.

I have to say, and I hastily admit to holding my hand up here of being a fully paid up member of the 'Doubting Thomas' brigade but if I hear again that this re-development job will be getting under 'next year' I will tear the bit of hair I have left out of me head.

That, however, did not stop, hinder or impede the chairman from issuing those infamous words:

“It is our firm hope that work will commence in 2023.

“We have had a lot of talks with the government and the design team ... we are of the belief” ... we are fully confident ... etc, etc.

I will believe it when I see the diggers, the cranes and all the paraphernalia moving into position and we have a photographer on stand-by capturing the dismantlement of the stand.

No doubt Mr O'Gorman is genuine in his belief, as is the Hon. Treasurer Alan Dunney, but we have had more false starts and false dawns on this project that one would care to recall or remember.

Still we live in hope!

As for more (definite) good news there was hardly a murmur when those present were informed that Brady Family are extending their Kildare sponsorship for a further four years.

While some counties, Wicklow spring to mind, would roar this positive news from the roof top, Mr Gorman, as is his want, does not operate in that manner, simply slips in a nugget that says Brady's are extending their sponsorship, full spot.

But the news got even better when delegates were informed that two companies are taking up sleeve sponsorship on the Kildare shirts.

We're getting very modern, sleeve sponsorship if you don't mind.

The firms involved are Westin Homes, Justin Dunne, a member of Maynooth GAA, is the boss man here we are informed.

While on the other sleeve, not sure whether it is the right, left, or both, but it matters little, will be adorned with the logo of NBI (National Broadband Ireland).

The next thing we will be hearing is that St Conleth's Park is about to be fitted out with wi-fi.

I believe that too when I see it.

Anyway all positive and while no more details were available, a new four year deal with Brady's and two additional shirt sponsors is not to be sneezed at (even if it means that fans will have to purchase a new shirt if they wish to be up with the speed of things with The Lilies).

Meanwhile the big improvement in facilities in Hawkfield we have been hearing about over the past while is due to move up a gear after funding of some €60,000 is on the way from Headquarters.

Tarmacadam around the gym area, work on the terrace side of Pitch 1 and some improvement in the second car parking area are among those mentioned.

No mention of the press facilities but we remain hopeful.

Meanwhile the man who minds the pennies, Alan Dunney, had a big smile on his feasóg as he gave a short account of where the finances are at present — and boy was this positive.

Income for the first time ever went over three 'Big Ones' — yes three million yoe yoes, cash, call it what you like.

“The accounts are gone to the auditors, prior to convention” said Mr Dunney, adding “we will have a healthy surplus for the year after surpassing income of €3m.”

The new split season would seem to have certainly helped to bolster income from games and when Alan Dunney talks about a healthy surplus he means a healthy surplus, so much so that he intimated that the amount of cash put into the Croke Park Savings Account for the Conleth's Park development will be in the region of €250,000.

And a little bird tells me that it could be in excess of €250k and possibly well in excess if the whispers are right.

The Annual Kildare Draw was once again a mighty success with clubs pulling in excess of €388,000 with the Co. Board receiving some €130,000.

Meanwhile a subject that seems to be causing a lot of concern, not alone in Kildare but throughout the country, is age grades.

Kildare and Croke Park seem to be on a bit of a collision on this one, Kildare definitely coming down in minor at least, to retain the 18 age and gave some well though-out reasons why.

After a lot of discussion with various parties Kildare are proposing that each county be allowed to make their own age grade rules, which on the face of it seems somewhat sensible.

Interesting to see how that particular one pans out as there seems to be a big push in Croke Park to use a one fits all rule when it comes to age grades.