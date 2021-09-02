Weather forecast for Ireland

Kildare weather
National Outlook from Met Eireann
Today
A good deal of cloud this morning with mist and fog clearing along with some sunny spells, mainly in the west. Staying generally dry today, with cloud cover becoming more variable and more sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, in a light, occasionally moderate easterly breeze.
Tonight
Continuing mainly dry overnight with clear breaks. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees generally in light east or variable breezes with mist or fog patches forming.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow, Friday, will begin largely cloudy with mist and fog clearing. Sunny spells will develop through the day. Mainly dry though there is the chance of a few light showers. Highest temperatures generally ranging 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate east or southeast winds.
