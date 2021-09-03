Don't pack away the summer gear just yet! Hot weather predicted for Ireland next week

Don't pack away the summer gear just yet as revised weather forecasts are predicting warm weather pushing up from Spain and France with temperatures reaching as high as 27 degrees in Ireland next week.

According to the Weather Alerts Channel, temperatures are forecast to hit 25 to possibly 27 degrees in some areas.

Sunshine is also predicted along with the warm air.

While short-term forecasts are predicting a dip in temperatures and some rain over the weekend, there have been much more positive forecasts for next week.

Typically, there was a short Indian summer as children returned to schools this week, but now it looks like the good weather hasn't gone away just yet.

The warm weather is set to stretch into the middle of next week, at the very least.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann’s weather report for the month of August shows it was a mostly mild and changeable month.

There was some heavy rainfall and thundery showers at the start of the month.

It became mostly dry and settled from the 22nd up to the end of the month as high pressure built to the north of Ireland, blocking any active weather fronts from approaching.

A lot of warm sunny weather followed between August 23 and 28, especially in the west, but as the high pressure moved slightly to the northwest of Ireland towards the end of the month, cloud, mist and night-time fog become more common.