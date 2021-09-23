Ireland weather forecast from Met Eireann: Find out what the coming days have in store for us

Today is expected to be mainly dry with sunny spells, according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster said temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees with moderate westerly winds. Tonight will be mainly dry. However, cloud will increase from the west and some patchy drizzle will develop, most especially over the western half of the region. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

Here is the full national forecast from Met Eireann.

TOMORROW - FRIDAY 24 SEPTEMBER

Friday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. There'll be a little patchy light rain or drizzle, most likely in the west and north of the province. It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18 to 21degrees with moderate westerly breezes, warmest in the south.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

FRIDAY NIGHT will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle, most especially over the northern half of the country. Some mist and fog patches will develop also. Lowest temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes.

SATURDAY will be warm humid and mostly cloudy. There'll be a good deal of dry weather, but a little patchy drizzle in places. Some bright intervals also. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes. SATURDAY NIGHT will be mainly dry with clear spells and perhaps one or two showers. Cloud will increase in the west overnight and southerly winds will freshen. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Early on SUNDAY, persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards across the country through the day. It will be heavy at times. It will clear eastwards through the evening and early night with showers following, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds, veering westerly and easing as rain clears.

