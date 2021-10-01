Search

01/10/2021

IRELAND WEATHER: Unsettled weather ahead for Ireland for the weekend according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

The latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to be generally cool and quite unsettled for the weekend.

There will be showers and longer spells of rain on Saturday while Sunday will see some good sunny spells but also scattered showers with the possibility of thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for the day to be fresh and blustery with a mix of sunshine and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Scattered showers will continue in Atlantic counties on Friday night, becoming more isolated with good clear spells further east. Towards morning, showers will merge to longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for showers or longer spells of rain, especially in the east of the country later in the day. Largely cloudy but some sunshine will extend from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees. Moderate southerly winds veering westerly and freshening later in the day.

Scattered showers along Atlantic coasts with more persistent rain across Ulster on Saturday night with clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

According to Met Eireann, there will be good sunny spells on Sunday coupled with blustery scattered showers and the possibility of an isolated of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

