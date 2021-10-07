Ireland weather forecast for the coming days

It will be largely dry and cloudy this morning with patchy rain and drizzle, becoming more frequent through the afternoon and evening with occasional sunny spells, according to Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures will range between 17 and 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

"Tonight will be dull and very mild with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Temperatures not falling below 14 or 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresher on coasts, with some mist and hill fog developing," it said.

"A dull start for tomorrow, Friday, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Becoming drier through the afternoon and evening with some hazy sunny spells. Mild again with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a mostly moderate southerly breeze."

The national weather forecaster said rain will gradually extend northeastwards to all areas on Friday night with a clearance moving into western areas towards morning. Another mild night with temperatures not falling below 13 or 14 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds.

"Saturday: A clearance to drier conditions with good sunny spells will continue to push in over the country from the west through the morning as the rain moves eastwards into the Irish Sea, with just some showers following in the afternoon, mainly over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light westerly breezes.

Saturday night: A largely dry night with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light west to northwest breezes with some mist patches forming.

Sunday: Largely dry with sunny spells though a few showers will continue along northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Sunday night: Continuing mainly dry overnight with clear spells and some mist patches. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate southwest wind, fresher on northern and northwestern coasts with some showers."